Café culture is spreading in Portobello with the opening of a number of new outlets, others in the pipeline and established outlets prospering as Covid-10 hospitality restrictions are eased.

Tanifiki is the latest addition to the town’s coffeescape following the transition of a former industrial clothing shop at 44 High Street, and brings together the expertise of Ben Murenzi of Rafiki Coffee and Jonathan Quinton of Tani Modi brunch house in Hanover Street.

Located next to Portobello Bookshop, Tanifiki roasts their own coffee and can call on the experience of former Napier University student Ben who has been sourcing green coffee beans from Rwanda since 2019.

Passey’s on Portobello High Street

A few doors along Greek Artisan Pastries, which opened three years ago, has fulfilled an ambition to have a seated area by adding a dog friendly, disabled access area where customers can enjoy their authentic Greek sweet and savoury pastries.

Work is underway at the former florist shop at 209a Portobello High Street to convert the premises into Affogato, believed to be the same company which operated the coffee/gelato shop which formerly traded in Queensferry Road in the city’s West End.

And likewise, work is ongoing to transform a long closed shop unit at 46 Bath Street into Miro’s to Go, which will serve up gourmet sandwiches, salads, waffles and crepes, desserts and coffees and is located just around the corner from its big sister outlet Miro’s on the Prom.

Other recent additions to Portobello’s eating and drinking scene include Passey’s Coffee Company and bistro at the east end of the High Street. The LGBTQ+ friendly bistro is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and their signature Sunday roasts have proved very popular with tables hard to come by.

Specialist pasta maker Aemilia at 44 High Street have also installed a small “espresso bar” at the rear of the shop, and while space is limited, owners Kip and Giada are hoping that once Covid restrictions are relaxed that customers will take advantage of the limited seating or will stand Italian-style at the bar while enjoying a morning coffee.

Down on the Promenade, The Beach House is making the most of the summer season with increased outside seating capacity proving popular with regulars and visitors. A well organised queuing system ensures a decent turnaround for those waiting for beachside tables or inside tables in the extensive bistro/cafe.

And on the opposite Bath Street corner, beach favourite The Espy continues to do a roaring trade with an increased number of outside tables adding to its large capacity inside.

