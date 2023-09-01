ScotRail has confirmed that passenger numbers recovered to near pre-pandemic levels last month.
New figures released by ScotRail show more than 7.7 million journeys were made with the train operator during August 2023.
The passenger journeys, made between 1 and 31 August, reached 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and mark a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent.
Several high-profile events, including the renowned Edinburgh Festivals, the exhilarating UCI Cycling World Championships, and captivating international rugby at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, contributed to the surge in numbers.
Off-peak travel across the network surpassed pre-pandemic numbers and reached its highest level since 2015 – an impressive 4.5 million journeys, or 102 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
Peak time and commuter travel also saw growth in August, with 3.1 million journeys made – a 31 per cent year-on-year rise.
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It’s great to see such a substantial number of people choosing rail as they journey back to their everyday activities.
“These encouraging numbers are a testament to the hard work of our people in delivering a safe, reliable, and green railway.
“Our focus is on building on this success to encourage more people to choose Scotland’s Railway as their low carbon mode of travel.”
