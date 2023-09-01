Edinburgh Trams recorded more than 1.2 million customer journeys last month, and say this is the busiest month ever since the tram service began in May 2014.

The reasons are not hard to work out – there were festivals of all kinds, with trams running all night on Fridays and Saturdays in August, and rugby matches at Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “This incredible milestone couldn’t have been achieved at a better time, showing our tramway continues to go from strength to strength by offering a value-for-money travel option for our customers.

“The launch of services to Newhaven earlier this year has clearly been a major factor in the increasing popularity of the tram, and it’s fantastic to see so many people using the Leith Walk and The Shore stops. This demonstrates how the trams are already helping local communities and businesses unlock their full potential by providing a reliable link between Edinburgh’s most densely populated areas, the city centre, and beyond.

“I would like to thank the entire Edinburgh Trams team for their hard work during what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for the city, and we’ll continue to do whatever we can to ensure the best possible service for customers whenever they travel with us.

“We expect this to be the first of many records to be broken as the network continues to play a key role in developing Edinburgh’s economy and future prosperity.”

Photographer Ian Georgeson Transport for Edinburgh, Edinburgh Trams, St Andrew Square

Like this: Like Loading...