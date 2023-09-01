Hearts have confirmed that their Viaplay Cup quarter-final clash at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock will be on Tuesday, September 26 (7.45pm).

And there was good news for five Tynecastle players after they were called up for international duty.

Kye Rowles (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan), Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are in the Australian squad while Kenneth Vargas has been named by Costa Rica.

Yutaro Oda is in the Japan under-22 squad.

The club have also confirmed that Connor Smith has joined English side Scunthorpe United on loan until January and they have gone onto social media to thank their fans for their support in Greece against PAOK. Around 900 made the long trip.

And the Greek side, who were fourth in their league last season, will be making another trip to Scotland after being drawn with Aberdeen in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Group G.

It also involves German side Eintracht Frankfurt, who were seventh in their league last term. They defeated Rangers on penalties in the 2022 Europa League Final.

Finnish champions HJK Helsinki are the other club in the group.

Aberdeen entered the group stage after losing their Europa League play-off to Swedish champions, BK Hacken, drawing the first leg in Scandinavia 2-2 but going down 3-1 at home.

The games take place on September 21, October 5 and 26, November 9 and 30 and December 14.

Rangers are in Group C along with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Like this: Like Loading...