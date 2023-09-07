Indian Drums, a piper and Sammy the Tammy from Dunfermline Athletic FC appeared at Dhoom on Wednesday evening, to herald the launch of the Indian Streatery’s latest menu which celebrates the cuisine of Mumbai.

Prasad Dhaneshwar, chef/proprietor at Dhoom in Dunfermline said: “We would like to thank the players from Dunfermline Athletic, plus Sammy the Tammy, for coming along yesterday to help us celebrate the launch of another exciting street food menu, as well as my new Tiffin Centre lunch menu which started last week.

“We wanted to create a bit of a stir as we always do when we launch a new menu, so had an Indian drummer fuse his music with traditional Scottish bagpipes – it provided a really novel welcome to Dhoom.

“We also had some special invited guests come along to sample the new menu, including bloggers, media representatives, local food & drink producers, and foodie journalists. Everybody really enjoyed it. The Sweetcorn Bhel served in the cones was a huge hit. It’s a big deal to us, launching a new menu, as each one is around for the next six months, so it’s all systems go now serving this to the paying public today.”

www.dhoomuk.co.uk/tastermenu

Sammy the Tammy and staff

Sammy the Tammy from Dunfermline Athletic FC with others at the launch

Like this: Like Loading...