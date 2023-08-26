Bustling and metropolitan Mumbai is the next Indian City providing inspiration for Dhoom, with another flavourful taster menu on the way, plus a brand new concept – Prasad’s Tiffin Centre.

Another taster menu is on the way from the team at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline.

Chef/Owner Prasad has completed his latest street food research trip, this time to Mumbai, the largest city in India, and indeed the city where world famous street food is a religion! The centre of the Bollywood film industry, with a vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere, Mumbai is notable for its many food markets, along with the iconic landmark that is the Gateway of India.

Since its launch in 2018, multi award-winning Dhoom has brought the tastes, flavours and sensations of Indian street food to diners from Dunfermline, and indeed, from all over central Scotland. Whilst remaining true to the essence of each street food dish, Prasad always ensures that his version is suitable for Scottish tastebuds.

His exploration of the cuisine of Mumbai follows on from the success of the recent Kolkata menu. Seven regions of India have now been showcased in innovative tasting menus at Dhoom, including New Delhi which provided inspiration for the popular Delhi Six menu.

Entitled “A journey along the coast and through the lanes of Mumbai,” the new ten course Mumbai taster Menu is full of delicious dishes inspired by Prasad’s painstaking culinary research. Starters such as Bamba Batat Vada from the Dadar Train Station, Sweet Corn Bhel from the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, and Chickpea Kotlet, famous chickpea cutlets from the old Parsi Colony, make clear references to the Mumbai locations where they are traditionally found.

Dhoom’s Schezwan Fish Fry, another starter taster dish, is a mouthwatering example of Mumbai style scherzwan fish fry from the Badra Worli Sea link, whilst the Mulberry Chicken Tikka takes us to the silk farms of Mahabaleshwar.

Included as a palate cleanser in the Taster Menu is Haulle Haulle, a delicious morsel inspired by the famous oranges of Nagpur.

With nine different main courses to choose from, including fish, chicken, lamb, vegetable and goat curries, this incredible new menu offers both variety and authenticity. Kokum Fish Curry is a Mumbai style Kokum & Coconut Curry – Kokum is a fruit, related to the mangosteen, which is native to India. It is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves to create a tastebud tingling dish. Konkani Lamb Curry is a speciality of the Kookan Region on the coast, with Bambai Bhaji,offering mixed vegetables cooked in Mumbai style bhaji masala.

Such is the status of Mumbai as a truly inspirational street food City, Prasad has not merely restricted his talents to devising a new Taster Menu, he‘s also introduced his “Tiffin Station” menu which references the emotional and practical significance attached to the simple metal Tiffin Box, or Dabba, as it’s also known.

Used to transport homecooked food to schools and places of work, the boxes are a constant companion throughout the lifetime of Mumbai residents, and have come to signify the love and devotion shown by mothers and wives who prepare the food every day.

For those not so fortunate to have family members providing them with a daily Dabba, the Dabbawala Army – now famous the world over – originated in the 1890’s to provide this vital service straight into places of work, and to Mumbai’s poorest and most disadvantaged residents.

Transporting an estimated 200,000 Dabba meals a day by train, and even bicycle, into factories and schools, they have ensured for the past 150 years that the City that never sleeps remains fuelled.

Daddawala Army members still don a distinctive white garb with an iconic Ghandi cap. Seeing them perform their selfless duties is a highlight of any trip to Mumbai.

With a pre starter of Kala Channa Tikki, inspired by the famous Mumba devi temple, the Tiffin Centre Dabba Menu then goes on to offer two different starters – choose from Chicken 65 Chat, or Chickpea Kotlet. For main course, tuck into a “home style” Dabba vegetable, fish, chicken or vegan curry. All Dabba Curries are served in distinctive tiffin boxed with rice and Indian bread.

The whole Dabba experience, which is available now, costs £20.95 per person. It is recommended that diners are seated for an hour to fully enjoy and appreciate this very special experience.

“We’re very excited to be showcasing Mumbai, both through the Tiffin Centre, and through the new taster menu,” said Prasad. “Devising and presenting all these new dishes is a real labour of love for us, from choosing the spices, getting the taste just right, to designing beautiful plating… everything comes together for our customers enjoyment! We can’t wait to see what our loyal customers think of this latest offering- we hope that they will try both a Dabba Tiffin Experience, and the taster menu – there is so much to sample!”

“I revealed at the launch of the Kolkata menu that I visit the region of India I am promoting for at least five weeks, doing all the sampling, tasting, and researching,” said Prasad. “I spend the time sourcing the necessary herbs and spices, and then arranging for them to be shipped to Scotland when I am ready to start the new menu. I aim for as much authenticity as possible.”

“Dabba boxes are very iconic and much beloved to Indian people, so it means a great deal to offer this new experience at Dhoom.”

As is usual at Dhoom, customers can expect vibrant colours in the new dishes, which will fully engage all the senses. But, ideal for those with any allergies or dietary restrictions, and for those wishing to eat healthier food, dishes at Dhoom are created without cream, desi ghee, butter, or nuts, and are gluten free, dairy free and suitable for those with lactose intolerance.

2023 is once again proving successful for Dhoom in terms of industry awards and recognition, with the Streatery having been recognised by the AA for its superb cuisine – the only restaurant in Fife to achieve this.

The Mumbai Taster Menu launches on Wednesday 6 September.

www.dhoomuk.co.uk/tastermenu

Like this: Like Loading...