Is it a tiny car? Or maybe a golf cart? These are some of the questions that were being asked as a fleet of compact Citroën Amis explored Edinburgh’s busy streets on Monday.

The Ami is not classed as a car, but instead a quadricycle, and it is Citroën’s accessible zero-emissions mobility solution. It measures 2.41m in length and 1.39m in width, making nipping through Edinburgh’s city centre an easy task while allowing you to park in the smallest of parking bays.

To showcase the Ami to the public, give insight into its versatility and prove just how well it fits into a particular city’s environment, Citroën set up a seven-city tour which set off from London in August. The fleet then progressed to Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle before facing the final challenge — Edinburgh’s cobblestones.

Its striking blue matte body and compact form proved popular with the public as we drove the Ami to Edinburgh’s tourist spots, camera phones capturing almost every move. Of course, the star of the tour was the shiny gold-wrapped Ami.

Inside, you won’t find many creature comforts, but you do get a windshield with a demist option, doors, opening windows, lights, indicators, a small storage area, and although there is no radio, there is the option to purchase an AMI Bluetooth speaker which sits neatly in the dashboard cup holder.

The Ami is designed to be used as a second mode of transport, having a city-friendly 28mph top speed. Power comes from an 8bhp electric motor energised by a 5.5kWh battery that recharges from empty to full in just four hours and gives a range of 46 miles. The Ami handled regular Edinburgh streets with ease – although it was rough over cobbled streets due to its firm suspension.

Buyers can choose from six packs: Standard, Blue, Orange, Grey, Pop and the range-topping Tonic. For businesses that operate in a city environment, a Cargo option is available which removes the passenger seat and adds a multi-layer storage compartment, increasing the loading volume to 400 litres and taking loads of up to 1.2m in length and 140kg in weight.

Those seeking adventure can have the limited-edition Ami Buggy which is equipped with chunky tyres and off-road lighting. On-the-road prices for the base Ami start from £7,695 although Citroën offers a PCP contract which means a monthly payment of £97.89 with a deposit of £1,627.

As part of the UK tour, Citroën is giving away seven Amis, each wrapped in a bespoke cityscape design to celebrate landmarks. Competition details and further information can be found on the Citroën website.

