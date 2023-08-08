Exam results

For those of you who sat exams this year, we hope you all got the results you need for your onward career. Of course that is really wishful thinking. Not everyone will have passed with the necessary grades. But help is at hand for a few days this week from Skills Development Scotland.

The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Results Helpline is staffed by more than 30 expert careers advisors and opens on Tuesday 8 August for four days. The service provides impartial careers advice and guidance on the next steps to students, and their parents and carers, following receipt of their exam results.

EIF

The Edinburgh International Festival has got off to a golden start with music in Princes Street Gardens over the weekend from the GRIT Orchestra, accompanied by hundreds of musicians and singers, both amateur and professional. This was the biggest opening event simply due to the number of performers on stage – at one point 300 people performing together. A far cry from the large scale projections favoured by erstwhile Director, Fergus Linehan which were so bold and daring at the time. But these are changed times, and it is back to basics under the direction of classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, CBE.

Nicola Benedetti, CBE, Director of the Edinburgh International Festival playing at The Hub

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has been in Edinburgh these last couple of days firstly attending the Opening Fanfare in Princes Street Gardens and also the event at The Hub on Sunday evening.

Then attending the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on Monday evening when he took the salute.

Sir Grayson Perry

The big name in town (literally if you have a look at the Royal Scottish Academy) is Sir Grayson Perry.

This weekend as well as the largest exhibition of his work ever, there will be an exhibition of his graduation robes in Jigsaw Edinburgh at 48 George Street. And they are stunning.

Designed by University of the Arts London students and worn during his time as Chancellor, several will be displayed at Jigsaw in Edinburgh from 11-13 August.

Sir Grayson Perry in his 2017 Chancellor’s Robes with designer Keith Tovey, 2017 BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Knitwear, Central Saint Martins, UAL | Photograph- In-Press Photogra phy Ltd

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

