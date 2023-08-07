Sir Grayson Perry’s University of the Arts London (UAL) graduation robes will be displayed in Jigsaw Edinburgh next weekend to “celebrate and champion emerging creative talent”.

A selection of Sir Grayson Perry’s graduation robes, designed by UAL students and worn during his time as Chancellor, will be displayed at Jigsaw in Edinburgh from 11-13 August.

· The display celebrates the imagination and skills of UAL students who created the robes and coincides with the biggest ever exhibition of Grayson’s work (Smash Hits) at National Galleries Scotland.

· UAL’s Grayson’s Robes competition was first launched in 2017. The annual tradition challenged UAL students to design an unconventional alternative to the formal black robes traditionally worn at Graduation ceremonies.

· This display also celebrates Sir Grayson Perry’s contribution to UAL and commitment to the advancement of student’s creative work and experience as he prepares to move on from his 8-year role as UAL Chancellor at the end of 2023.

· This exhibition is a collaboration between Jigsaw Foundation and University of the Arts London (UAL).

The Jigsaw Foundation is Jigsaw’s charitable organisation dedicated to supporting British Arts and Culture. The Foundation has launched a UK-based programme of initiatives and sponsorships, supporting everyone from undiscovered creatives at the start of their careers to larger national institutions, in order to promote a greater awareness of arts and culture within the community.

The three robes which will be featured include:

· 2023 – Chancellor’s Robes made by current UAL Student Yinfang Wang, 2023 BA (Hons) Fashion Jewellery, London College of Fashion

Fresh out of the design studio, Yinfang’s impressive robe won this year’s competition. A first-year student studying BA Fashion Jewellery at London College of Fashion, Yinfang’s garment is constructed from interlacing hoops of wire and paper. Floral motifs are made from recycled bottles and packaging.Grayson said: “I thought it was the robe that addressed sustainability in the prettiest way.”

· 2019 – Chancellor’s Robes made by Rachele Terrinoni, 2019 MA Costume Design for Performance, London College of Fashion, UAL

Rachele, who studied MA Costume Design for Performance at London College of Fashion, won the competition in 2019 with a dazzling, theatrical robe. The design features a custom-made petticoat, a Swarovski crystal encrusted coat and a hand-stitched ruff, spanning 8 meters of linen. Grayson described himself wearing the robes as a “rogue, transgender Renaissance princeling”.

· 2017 – Chancellor’s Robes made by Keith Tovey, 2017 BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Knitwear, Central Saint Martins, UAL

Keith was the inaugural competition winner in 2017, he studied BA Fashion Design and Knitwear at Central Saint Martins. The idea for the rainbow silk organza robe was successfully pitched to Grayson and his personal seamstress in the artist’s studio. The design culminated in 500 hours of labour, constructed from 31 metres of fabric and 15,000 metres of thread. Grayson said: “I feel like a living-stained glass window. It’s amaze’. I always wanted to be a one-man church!”

Sir Grayson Perry in his 2019 Chancellor’s Robes made by Rachele Terrinoni, 2019 MA Costume Design for Performance, London College of Fashion, UAL

Sir Grayson Perry in his 2023 Chancellor’s Robes made by Yinfang Wang, 2023 BA (Hons) Fashion Jewellery, London College of Fashion | Photograph- Dylan Browne

Sir Grayson Perry in his 2023 Chancellor’s Robes with designer Yinfang Wang, 2023 BA (Hons) Fashion Jewellery, London College of Fashion | Photograph- Dave Poultney

