Hibs have a massive incentive if they can negotiate their way past FC Luzern in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europe Conference League as they have been drawn against English club Aston Villa, across-border tie which would produce massive interest who have John McGinn in their squad.

And Capital rivals Hearts have drawn Hajduk Split or POAK if they can beat Rosenborg in their tie. The first leg of both qualifying rounds are this week with Hibs at home on Thursday and Hearts away in Norway.

If Hibs make it then the first game is at Easter Road on August 24 with the away leg in Birmingham on August 31. Hearts could face POAK based in Thessaloniki, Macedonia, which has the third largest fan base in Greece, or Hajduk Split from Croatia who have a 33,000-plus stadium in Split.

