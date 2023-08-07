Havana Street Party, the spectacular summer dance show from Cuba featuring sexy salsa, sizzling rumba and thrilling street dance from the best dancers on the planet performed an urban dance explosion flashmob with the festival crowds in Bristo Square.
Featuring star dancers from incredible Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion to create a thrilling fusion of cool modern dance styles and breath-taking Cuban dance.
The Havana cast include:
Nadiezhda Valdes Carbonell
Carlos Garcia Rodriguez
Osvady Despaigne Gainza
Liuven Dopico Linares
Yoanis Pelaez Tamayo
Oddebi García Fabars
‘Chaiky’ Darien Lopez Perez
Laura Amaro Diaz
Monica Bello Gonzalez
‘Mahola’ Jeniffer Altunaga Medero
https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/havana-street-party