A charming, funny and moving multimedia story of intergenerational shame, family secrets and history is set for a full run at Summerhall on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
At 19, whilst studying film, Victor found his long-lost great aunt Marcelle in Rome. She had moved from Judaism to Christianity, from Lebanon to Italy, changed her name and kept a secret for a lifetime. He started to make a documentary about her life. Twenty years later, he may be about to finally complete it…
Having grappled with her story for so long, with the benefit of hindsight and his own maturity he now feels ready to do that story justice. Using the interviews he recorded with Marcelle alongside art projections, text, live music and movement he has created this multimedia piece to look into intergenerational shame, family secrets, history and what’s left when we’re gone. In this moving performance Victor loves Marcelle but doesn’t always like her.
The Death & Life of All of Us combines intimate storytelling, text, documentary footage of interviews with Marcelle and live music from multi-instrumentalist Enrico Aurigemma, against an art installation backdrop created by co-director and visual artist Yorgos Petrou with choreography devised by movement director and performance artist Jennifer Jackson.
It can be seen at Summerhall at 11.30am daily from 2 – 27 August.
The show is also about Victor coming into his queerness, about getting past the toxic shame handed down to us throughout the generations. It takes stories of those who are often hidden in society and represented in his identity (queers, migrants, Jews, Middle Easterns, Latin Americans and others), people seen as different, making their unique personal stories completely universal. Esses aims to rewrite history in his own terms and encourage the audience to access their own pasts and do the same.
Victor invites the audience into his poetic, intimate, subtle and warm space that is absorbing and comfortable yet contains moments of gut-punching revelation. He said ‘I want the show to invite audiences to understand how, in a world with so much migration, rising antisemitism, xenophobia and queerphobia, we can all meet together to celebrate that we are all unique and complex, wonderful and awful. To be human is to be multifaceted and often intersectional’.
Victor Esses is a Jewish-Lebanese Latinx queer theatre maker, performance artist and writer. His practice centres nuanced intersectional auto/biographical stories of belonging, resilience and intimacy, encouraging audiences to ask questions about what makes us most human. www.victoresses.com.
The Death & Life of All of Us is supported by Arts Council England and seed commissioned by Camden People’s Theatre. Supported by Shoreditch Town Hall, The Lowry, Harlow Playhouse, Camden People’s Theatre, JW3, and Manchester Jewish Museum.
Five things you need to know today
Care Home plans thrown out A proposed care home in the Colinton Fairmilehead ward will not now go ahead after serious concerns were raised. The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area. Concerns were also raised…
James Tait Black Prizes – 2023 winners announced
The winners of the UK’s oldest book awards have just been announced and they are both American. The books include a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield and a memoir about the New York literary scene in the 1970s and 1980s. American writers Barbara Kingsolver and Darryl Pinckney join the glittering line-up of authors whose…
Continue Reading James Tait Black Prizes – 2023 winners announced
Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024. Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering…
Continue Reading Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…
Johnson warns Hibs ahead of Andorra clash
Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm). He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3. Johnson…
Eagles coach bows out on a high
Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win. The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK…