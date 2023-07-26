Care Home plans thrown out
A proposed care home in the Colinton Fairmilehead ward will not now go ahead after serious concerns were raised.
The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area.
Concerns were also raised that protected trees on the site may have been cut down without permission from the local authority.
James Tait Black Prizes awarded
The winners of the UK’s oldest book awards have just been announced and the authors are both American.
The books include a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield and a memoir about the New York literary scene in the 1970s and 1980s.
American writers Barbara Kingsolver and Darryl Pinckney join the glittering line-up of authors whose books have won the James Tait Black Prizes which are presented by the University of Edinburgh since 1919 – are the only major British book prizes judged by literature scholars and students.
Paolozzi to be replaced
The mural of Sir Eduardo Paolozzi on Henderson Street in Leith is to be replaced by a new work depicting him in his later years.
Otterly lovely
Six little Asian small clawed otter cubs have been born at Edinburgh Zoo. The pictures are so cute we have to share them once more.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Death & Life of All of Us
A charming, funny and moving multimedia story of intergenerational shame, family secrets and history is set for a full run at Summerhall on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. At 19, whilst studying film, Victor found his long-lost great aunt Marcelle in Rome. She had moved from Judaism to Christianity, from Lebanon to Italy, changed her name…
Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024. Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering…
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…
Johnson warns Hibs ahead of Andorra clash
Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm). He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3. Johnson…
Eagles coach bows out on a high
Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win. The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK…