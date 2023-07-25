The winners of the UK’s oldest book awards have just been announced and they are both American.
The books include a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield and a memoir about the New York literary scene in the 1970s and 1980s.
American writers Barbara Kingsolver and Darryl Pinckney join the glittering line-up of authors whose books have won the James Tait Black Prizes which are presented by the University of Edinburgh since 1919 – are the only major British book prizes judged by literature scholars and students.
Barbara Kingsolver
Barbara Kingsolver’s winning book in the £10,000 fiction prize, Demon Copperhead, published by Faber, is a poignant novel set in the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia.
By transposing Dickens’ David Copperfield to contemporary times, it tells the story of the struggles and triumphs of a young boy born into poverty as he navigates foster care, labour exploitation, addiction, love and loss.
Best-selling novelist Kingsolver, who lives in the Appalachia area of the United States, is the author of several acclaimed books and works of poetry. Demon Copperhead is her 10th novel.
Fiction Judge Dr Benjamin Bateman, of the University of Edinburgh, called Demon Copperhead “a captivating piece of realist literature which is exceptional across all of the dimensions we look for”.
He said: “Demon Copperhead brings together past and present, repurposing the social realism of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield to address the current opioid epidemic in Appalachia. It is a searing indictment of corporate greed, a sensitive exploration of a community too often written off, and a hopeful endorsement of the healing power of art.”
Darryl Pinckney
Darryl Pinckney’s winning book in the £10,000 biography prize, Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-Seventh Street, Manhattan, published by Riverrun, is a memoir about the writer’s apprenticeship with authors Elizabeth Hardwick and Barbara Epstein, and his introduction to the New York literary scene.
Pinckney lives in New York and has published two other novels and several collections of essays covering topics such as African-American literature, politics, race, and other cultural issues.
Biography Judge Dr Simon Cooke, of the University of Edinburgh, called Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-Seventh Street, Manhattan “thoroughly absorbing: a vivid, nuanced, and moving tribute to Elizabeth Hardwick, a fascinating portrait of a place, time, and milieu, and a profound meditation on memory, friendship, and the literary life”.
He said: “The Biography panel found Come Back in September a literary memoir of great generosity in its sense of tribute to others, and a formally fascinating inquiry into the diverse idioms of life-writing. It strikes many notes, fusing dazzling conversational wit and poised elegy, and the sentences are so supple, surprising, and graceful – it’s a masterclass in tonal integrity. The book stayed with us, and we feel sure we’ll keep coming back to it.”
The James Tait Black Prizes are for the best works of fiction and biography during the previous 12 months.
The academic integrity of the judging process is a hallmark of the James Tait Black Prizes. Each year the academic judge in each category works with a panel of doctoral researchers to critically assess the shortlisted works and decide on the winner.
Barbara Kingsolver’s book was chosen from a fiction shortlist that featured: Bitter Orange Tree by Jokha Alharthi, translated from the Arabic by Marilyn Booth (Scribner, Simon & Schuster); Bolla by Pajtim Statovci, translated from Finnish by David Hackston (Faber & Faber); and After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz (Galley Beggar Press).
Darryl Pinckney’s book wins after topping a biography shortlist also featuring Homesick by Jennifer Croft (Charco Press); A Line in the World: A Year on the North Sea Coast by Dorthe Nors, translated from Danish by Caroline Waight (Pushkin Press); (Riverrun); and A History of Water: Being an Account of a Murder, an Epic and Two Visions of Global History by Edward Wilson-Lee (William Collins).
The prizes are awarded by the University of Edinburgh’s English Literature department, which is the oldest in the world.
Despite being a century old, the prizes continue to evolve, with greater student involvement in choosing this year’s winners.
A new James Tait Black Visiting Writers series has been launched this year. The programme will feature visits to the University from previous shortlisted and winning authors.
Since 2017 the University has run a free online course in partnership with Edinburgh International Book Festival to offer readers the chance to engage with judges and other readers on the shortlisted fiction books.
The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) – called ‘How to Read a Novel’ – draws on the James Tait Black fiction shortlist and to date has attracted more than 60,000 participants from across the globe.
In an event at the Edinburgh International Festival this August author Jokha Alharthi and translator Marilyn Booth will be in conversation with fiction judge, Benjamin Bateman about Bitter Orange Tree, which was among the eight exceptional books shortlisted for this year’s James Tait Black Prizes.
The James Tait Black Prizes began celebrating books more than a century ago after Janet Tait Black née Coats – part of the renowned thread-making family J & P Coats – made provision in her will for the creation of two book prizes to be awarded annually in memory of her husband, James Tait Black.
Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024. Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering…
Continue Reading Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…
Johnson warns Hibs ahead of Andorra clash
Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm). He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3. Johnson…
Eagles coach bows out on a high
Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win. The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK…
Serious concerns lead to rejection of care home plans
Plans for a new luxury care home in Edinburgh have been thrown out following “serious concerns” about the scale of the proposed development. The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area. Concerns were also raised that…
Continue Reading Serious concerns lead to rejection of care home plans
Hundreds more affordable homes to be built in Edinburgh and Lothians
Barratt Developments says it will build 270 new affordable homes across Edinburgh and the Lothians this year. Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh, Leith’s Merchant Quay and St Clair Mews in Roslin, will all have affordable housing units with a total of 270 homes earmarked for the region. Barratt Developments – which consists of Barratt Homes and…
Continue Reading Hundreds more affordable homes to be built in Edinburgh and Lothians