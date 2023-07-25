In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024.
Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering their details at www.teamgb.com/mascot.
Applications can be made anytime until October for the chance to be selected. A shortlist will be drawn up and children will be asked why they would like to be the Mini Mascot. Five mascots will be selected in November 2023 and given the opportunity to take part in several events during the run up to the Olympics in Paris.
Carly Hodgson, Team GB Head of Marketing says: “We’re thrilled to offer children across the nation the chance to be an official Mini Mascot for Team GB. For the first time ever, we’re offering kids the chance to be front and centre alongside the team as they prepare for the Games, in a role that we know can be hugely exciting and inspiring.
“The research has revealed just how much of a role our athletes play when it comes to inspiring the next generation of young people to embrace sport and we believe this is a significant opportunity to engage children in all that Team GB and the Olympic Games can offer. Our Mini Mascots will be a huge part of the team as we prepare for Paris 2024 and we can’t wait to discover who they will be.
“It’s incredibly easy to apply for the opportunity and we’d love to see as many people as possible giving kids the chance to be a part of this amazing experience.”
Helen Glover, rower, and holder of two Olympic medals, said: “It’s brilliant that Team GB is searching for kids to be official mini mascots for the team. It’s the first time this has ever been done and as a mum myself I am excited to be a part of giving children all over the country this opportunity.
“It’s really rewarding to see children finding joy in sport and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring them even closer to the action as an inspirational part of Team GB.”
James Tait Black Prizes – 2023 winners announced
The winners of the UK’s oldest book awards have just been announced and they are both American. The books include a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield and a memoir about the New York literary scene in the 1970s and 1980s. American writers Barbara Kingsolver and Darryl Pinckney join the glittering line-up of authors whose…
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…
Johnson warns Hibs ahead of Andorra clash
Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm). He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3. Johnson…
Eagles coach bows out on a high
Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win. The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK…
Serious concerns lead to rejection of care home plans
Plans for a new luxury care home in Edinburgh have been thrown out following “serious concerns” about the scale of the proposed development. The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area. Concerns were also raised that…
Hundreds more affordable homes to be built in Edinburgh and Lothians
Barratt Developments says it will build 270 new affordable homes across Edinburgh and the Lothians this year. Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh, Leith’s Merchant Quay and St Clair Mews in Roslin, will all have affordable housing units with a total of 270 homes earmarked for the region. Barratt Developments – which consists of Barratt Homes and…
