In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024.

Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering their details at www.teamgb.com/mascot.

Applications can be made anytime until October for the chance to be selected. A shortlist will be drawn up and children will be asked why they would like to be the Mini Mascot. Five mascots will be selected in November 2023 and given the opportunity to take part in several events during the run up to the Olympics in Paris.

Carly Hodgson, Team GB Head of Marketing says: “We’re thrilled to offer children across the nation the chance to be an official Mini Mascot for Team GB. For the first time ever, we’re offering kids the chance to be front and centre alongside the team as they prepare for the Games, in a role that we know can be hugely exciting and inspiring.

“The research has revealed just how much of a role our athletes play when it comes to inspiring the next generation of young people to embrace sport and we believe this is a significant opportunity to engage children in all that Team GB and the Olympic Games can offer. Our Mini Mascots will be a huge part of the team as we prepare for Paris 2024 and we can’t wait to discover who they will be.

“It’s incredibly easy to apply for the opportunity and we’d love to see as many people as possible giving kids the chance to be a part of this amazing experience.”

Helen Glover, rower, and holder of two Olympic medals, said: “It’s brilliant that Team GB is searching for kids to be official mini mascots for the team. It’s the first time this has ever been done and as a mum myself I am excited to be a part of giving children all over the country this opportunity.

“It’s really rewarding to see children finding joy in sport and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring them even closer to the action as an inspirational part of Team GB.”

