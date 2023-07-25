Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188 games in the world’s top league.

And the newcomer has played with Flyers star Jonas Emmerdahl in Sweden and knows another Fife new boy, Lucas Chiodo. They played together at Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

Hawerchuk described himself as a hard forechecking forward with a heavy shot and head coach, Tom Coolen (pictured) added: “First and foremost, he is a competitor and the type of player that every team needs.”

