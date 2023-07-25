Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm).

He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3.

Johnson (pictured) is desperate to see off the part-time side to set up a third round qualifier against either Djurgårdens of Sweden or Swiss side FC Luzern.

The manager described Inter as a strong and competitive squad and he added: “They are well coached and they are direct.”

Like this: Like Loading...