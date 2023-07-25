Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win.

The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK Challenge Cup next season but Robertson, 31, will not be there.

“I decided before the final I would be stepping aside for family and business reasons” said Robertson who will still be connected to the oval ball, albeit in a different code.

“I also play rugby union but instead of the more intense environment of Heriot’s next season I’ve taken up an invitation from a friend to play with Broughton.”

Broughton play several divisions lower than Heriot’s and at this stage Robertson, a surveyor, thinks East Division One will be a better fit for his available time.

Meanwhile, the Grand Final at Glensburgh, Grangemouth, also saw a 100 per cent (8/8) goal-kicking record from Eagle Peter Burns while there were further tries from Bill Rokobuli (2), captain Lewis Clarke, Mark Robertson and Sean Taylor.

Our photograph shows Eagles celebrating their success.

