Edinburgh Eagles player/coach Craig Robertson has bowed out of rugby league on the ultimate high after contributing a ‘hat-trick’ of tries to gain a ‘man of the match’ award in a 48-24 victory over Forth Valley Vikings to claim a 12th Scottish Grand Final win.
The victory is expected to take Eagles into the prestigious UK Challenge Cup next season but Robertson, 31, will not be there.
“I decided before the final I would be stepping aside for family and business reasons” said Robertson who will still be connected to the oval ball, albeit in a different code.
“I also play rugby union but instead of the more intense environment of Heriot’s next season I’ve taken up an invitation from a friend to play with Broughton.”
Broughton play several divisions lower than Heriot’s and at this stage Robertson, a surveyor, thinks East Division One will be a better fit for his available time.
Meanwhile, the Grand Final at Glensburgh, Grangemouth, also saw a 100 per cent (8/8) goal-kicking record from Eagle Peter Burns while there were further tries from Bill Rokobuli (2), captain Lewis Clarke, Mark Robertson and Sean Taylor.
Our photograph shows Eagles celebrating their success.
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…
Johnson warns Hibs ahead of Andorra clash
Lee Johnson has left nothing to chance ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra (kick-off 4pm). He travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter beat Vikingur on aggregate and he has urged the squad to secure a lead for the second-leg at Easter Road on August 3. Johnson…
Serious concerns lead to rejection of care home plans
Plans for a new luxury care home in Edinburgh have been thrown out following “serious concerns” about the scale of the proposed development. The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area. Concerns were also raised that…
Continue Reading Serious concerns lead to rejection of care home plans
Hundreds more affordable homes to be built in Edinburgh and Lothians
Barratt Developments says it will build 270 new affordable homes across Edinburgh and the Lothians this year. Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh, Leith’s Merchant Quay and St Clair Mews in Roslin, will all have affordable housing units with a total of 270 homes earmarked for the region. Barratt Developments – which consists of Barratt Homes and…
Continue Reading Hundreds more affordable homes to be built in Edinburgh and Lothians
Leith mural to be replaced
A deteriorating Leith mural of legendary Edinburgh sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi is to be replaced with one showing the artist as an older man. The striking artwork near the Shore will be updated after plans put to the city council were approved on Wednesday. As well as displaying an aged version of Paolozzi, the new piece…
Quality hideaway in southern France
The sweet floral scent of lavender drifted across the extensive garden as we chilled after the two-hour Ryanair flight, Edinburgh to Marseilles. There was not a cloud in the clear blue sky and very little wind. Indeed, the French flag flying from a flagpole in the neighbouring garden hardly moved. We took in the sun and rejoiced…