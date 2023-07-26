Lothian Roller Derby, a friendly and inclusive all-gender roller derby league, are launching their next New Skaters’ Intake.
The 12 week programme is open to everyone over 18 and will teach them how to skate and move into what is a fast-paced contact sport.
The programme begins on 2 August at Dalkeith Community Campus (7.30pm) and runs every Wednesday evening until 18 October. The first session is free, and after that the full block costs £75 (which can be paid by instalments). Skates and safety equipment can be borrowed free. After 12 weeks participants will be able to join the league’s regular training sessions.
To book a spot on the 2023 intake e-mail: NewSkaters@LothianRollerDerby.co.uk
Lothian Roller Derby was originally formed in 2011 and is growing again after a difficult period during the Covid-19 lockdowns. There is now a thriving league which competes in games across Scotland. The league also takes part in local events, including hosting a taster session for LEAP Festival Fortnight (an event encouraging LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport), and organising a “Roll along the Prom” for Porty Pride.
Roller derby originated in the US, and in recent years has become increasingly popular in the UK. Teams skate around a track, and work to help a designated skater on their team (the jammer) score points, whilst also stopping the opposing team’s jammer from scoring. Skaters operate under nom-de-plumes.
Freya Marshall, known as Wildcat, said: “I started roller derby with LRD as a complete skating beginner in January 2020.
“Unfortunately just as I was about to graduate from New Skaters we went into lockdown. But everyone I had met in the league was so friendly that it encouraged me to stay in touch and continue practicing skating until we could all meet up for training again.”
ALL PHOTOS courtesy of Laura MacDonald
