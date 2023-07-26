The Rose Theatre will pop up again for this year’s Fringe under the organisation of the Soundhouse live music charity and Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery.
The venue had been mothballed pending sale, but over 25 days in August it will rock to the sounds of some 50 concerts featuring some of Scotland’s most talented performers such as Fergus McCreadie, Aidan O’Rourke, Su-a Lee, Shooglenifty, Roddy Woomble, Mr McFall’s Chamber and Georgia Cécile.
The Rose Street venue will be open from 4pm to midnight seven days a week and will have two ticketed performances each day in the Cabaret Bar and the main theatre. There will also be spontaneous performance in the Café Bar all curated by Soundhouse. The Café Bar is child and dog friendly.
Ticket prices are set at £15.00 and are available from the Fringe website from today.
Douglas Robertson from Soundhouse said “We’ll present a showcase of the best of Scottish music at this year’s Fringe: we believe our series will be the best that the Fringe has seen in living memory. Events at the Rose Theatre will provide the excitement, spontaneity and creativity that has long been replaced by the crass commercialism of the London-owned mega-venues around Edinburgh University.Great music, great beer, great venue! What’s not to like?”
Speaking about the venture, Bellfield’s Alistair Brown said, “Together we will offer some of the Fringe Festival’s most exciting acts alongside award winning, locally-brewed craft beers. Locals and visitors will receive the same friendly welcome from our team that they get in our Abbeyhill Taproom (voted the best Taproom in Scotland 2022).”
The Soundhouse Organisation draws on the success of Edinburgh Tradfest whose popularity grows year on year. Bellfield Brewery’s previous festival experience includes a collaboration with Pianodrome at the Old Royal High School in 2022 and at the Hidden Door Festival earlier in 2023.
The partners hope to repeat their Festival successes this year at The Rose Theatre where they have secured a month-long lease, prior to the building being redeveloped.
Get your skates on for Roller Derby
Lothian Roller Derby, a friendly and inclusive all-gender roller derby league, are launching their next New Skaters’ Intake. The 12 week programme is open to everyone over 18 and will teach them how to skate and move into what is a fast-paced contact sport. The programme begins on 2 August at Dalkeith Community Campus (7.30pm)…
Five things you need to know today
Care Home plans thrown out A proposed care home in the Colinton Fairmilehead ward will not now go ahead after serious concerns were raised. The Scottish Government upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 62-bed home in Fairmilehead, ruling it would be damaging to the nearby conservation area. Concerns were also raised…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Death & Life of All of Us
A charming, funny and moving multimedia story of intergenerational shame, family secrets and history is set for a full run at Summerhall on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. At 19, whilst studying film, Victor found his long-lost great aunt Marcelle in Rome. She had moved from Judaism to Christianity, from Lebanon to Italy, changed her name…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Death & Life of All of Us
James Tait Black Prizes – 2023 winners announced
The winners of the UK’s oldest book awards have just been announced and they are both American. The books include a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield and a memoir about the New York literary scene in the 1970s and 1980s. American writers Barbara Kingsolver and Darryl Pinckney join the glittering line-up of authors whose…
Continue Reading James Tait Black Prizes – 2023 winners announced
Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
In a first, Team GB has put out a call for Scottish children to apply to become an official mascot for Team GB in Paris 2024. Any child between the age of 5 and 11 can become involved to represent the team. Parents or guardians can nominate their child to become a mascot by entering…
Continue Reading Children may apply to become Team GB mascot for 2024
Flyers add Hawerchuk to squad
Canadian forward Ben Hawerchuk is the latest player to be signed by Fife Flyers and he split last season between Merano in the Alps Hockey League and the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The 5ft 11in, left-shooting winger is the son of National Hockey League Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuck, who played 1,188…