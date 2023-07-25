A young Scottish actor has landed the starring role in a new play to be presented at te Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Abby McCann will star in Looking for Giants, a funny, perplexing and seductive one-woman show that follows one girl’s quest for self-discovery.
Following two sold out preview performances at London’s Camden People’s Theatre, which got four star critical acclaim, it is heading for the Fringe from 3 to 13 August and can be seen daily at 2.35pm at Underbelly’s Cowgate venue. Tickets here.
A semi-autobiographical, fun, sparkling and complex debut from the pen of Fringe first time writer Cesca Echlin, it draws an extraordinary performance from McCann who assumes multiple roles. She leads the audience through the main character’s attempts to separate fantasy from reality – then questions if she should even try when her fantasies are so much more alluring and exciting.
In time-split and flashback we follow the unnamed central character’s quest to discover just who she is amongst the myths she creates. Along the way she encounters a variety of male characters who influence her thoughts, strengthen her fantasies and blur her narrative and boundaries.
Never afraid to confront the ways that women can perpetuate the stereotypes that are still only too common, the play includes scenes that that deal directly with sex, sexting and pornography that may shock or surprise the audience. It looks to reduce the stigma around female sexuality and diversify how female sexuality is staged by including a strong element of humour.
Cesca said: “Sex and desire are such unpredictable things that seem to come out of nowhere. All we can do is step back and laugh.
“Although the play centres on the ways women of today conceive of themselves and of their sexuality, I think the play speaks to much wider themes that affect all genders, particularly around how we hold on to fantasies and myths in order to make sense of our lives.”
Abby McCann said: ‘We hope audiences can recognise some aspects of their past or present selves. We’re aiming for a mix of intimacy and humour.”
Leith mural to be replaced
A deteriorating Leith mural of legendary Edinburgh sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi is to be replaced with one showing the artist as an older man. The striking artwork near the Shore will be updated after plans put to the city council were approved on Wednesday. As well as displaying an aged version of Paolozzi, the new piece…
Quality hideaway in southern France
The sweet floral scent of lavender drifted across the extensive garden as we chilled after the two-hour Ryanair flight, Edinburgh to Marseilles. There was not a cloud in the clear blue sky and very little wind. Indeed, the French flag flying from a flagpole in the neighbouring garden hardly moved. We took in the sun and rejoiced…
Otterly lovely – pups born at the zoo
Six Asian small clawed otters have been born at Edinburgh Zoo to parents Barry and Luna. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said the pups were born on 23 May 2023. Recently they were given a health check by vets who confirmed five are male and one is female. All of the baby otters…
Marseille Airport warning for holidaymakers
Ryanair flights into Marseilles (2hr 10min) are busy as we recently found out, but a word of warning about the airport there. The flights delayed in both directions but were otherwise fine. If you are travelling by train there is a shuttle bus from the station to the terminal. Fellow travellers found that three busses…
Five things you need to know today
Low Traffic Neighbourhood There has been a lot of resistance to the Low Traffic Neighbourhood introduced on a six month trial basis in Corstorphine. And there are many who want the changes and who accept the bus gate and the stopped up roads in an effort to make the area better for locals. But now…
Scots under pressure after narrow Italy defeat
Scotland were edged 3-2 in men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Dublin and the pressure is now on as they face Turkey in their final pool match with a semi-final spot on the line. The Blue Sticks, who beat Switzerland 3-0 in their opening game, went behind through an early goal following an attack down the…
