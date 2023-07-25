Low Traffic Neighbourhood

There has been a lot of resistance to the Low Traffic Neighbourhood introduced on a six month trial basis in Corstorphine. And there are many who want the changes and who accept the bus gate and the stopped up roads in an effort to make the area better for locals.

But now there has been more than just threats of criminal damage to the infrastructure on social media. The column holding up the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut through so that it was left hanging in mid air. The council sent officers out on Sunday to cut it down completely and prevent any danger to the public.

Major funding announcement

The University of Edinburgh announced major funding of £46.3 million to investigate the dark genome. If that means nothing to you then the ‘dark genome’ is the 98% of DNA which is underexplored. It may contain answers for scientists looking for ways to treat genetic conditions and cancer.

Sports coverage

Our sports coverage covers Edinburgh and the Lothians. In the last two days we covered ice hockey, Hearts, Hibs, Running, Tennis, Scottish Women’s Football and in recent days Nigel Duncan has filed reports about Scottish Women’s Hockey from Marseille.

Art exhibition in Stockbridge

An art exhibition in Patriothall – the gallery in Stockbridge is full of hand and laser cut drawings created by Musselburgh artist Martha Ellis. In 2019 Martha set out to document the effects of the changing seasons on wild grasses and plants found on the banks of the Whiteadder. The result is a large display of her work which is free to see until 28 July.

Interested in capturing the everyday in a new light, Martha Ellis creates cut-out drawings inspired by things she encounters on her daily travels, from plants to people. This exhibition at Patriothall brings together the largest selection of her work to date, welcoming visitors into a truly wonderful ‘cut-out’ world.

