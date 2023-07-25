Low Traffic Neighbourhood
There has been a lot of resistance to the Low Traffic Neighbourhood introduced on a six month trial basis in Corstorphine. And there are many who want the changes and who accept the bus gate and the stopped up roads in an effort to make the area better for locals.
But now there has been more than just threats of criminal damage to the infrastructure on social media. The column holding up the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut through so that it was left hanging in mid air. The council sent officers out on Sunday to cut it down completely and prevent any danger to the public.
Major funding announcement
The University of Edinburgh announced major funding of £46.3 million to investigate the dark genome. If that means nothing to you then the ‘dark genome’ is the 98% of DNA which is underexplored. It may contain answers for scientists looking for ways to treat genetic conditions and cancer.
Sports coverage
Our sports coverage covers Edinburgh and the Lothians. In the last two days we covered ice hockey, Hearts, Hibs, Running, Tennis, Scottish Women’s Football and in recent days Nigel Duncan has filed reports about Scottish Women’s Hockey from Marseille.
Art exhibition in Stockbridge
An art exhibition in Patriothall – the gallery in Stockbridge is full of hand and laser cut drawings created by Musselburgh artist Martha Ellis. In 2019 Martha set out to document the effects of the changing seasons on wild grasses and plants found on the banks of the Whiteadder. The result is a large display of her work which is free to see until 28 July.
Interested in capturing the everyday in a new light, Martha Ellis creates cut-out drawings inspired by things she encounters on her daily travels, from plants to people. This exhibition at Patriothall brings together the largest selection of her work to date, welcoming visitors into a truly wonderful ‘cut-out’ world.
Leith mural to be replaced
A deteriorating Leith mural of legendary Edinburgh sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi is to be replaced with one showing the artist as an older man. The striking artwork near the Shore will be updated after plans put to the city council were approved on Wednesday. As well as displaying an aged version of Paolozzi, the new piece…
Quality hideaway in southern France
The sweet floral scent of lavender drifted across the extensive garden as we chilled after the two-hour Ryanair flight, Edinburgh to Marseilles. There was not a cloud in the clear blue sky and very little wind. Indeed, the French flag flying from a flagpole in the neighbouring garden hardly moved. We took in the sun and rejoiced…
Otterly lovely – pups born at the zoo
Six Asian small clawed otters have been born at Edinburgh Zoo to parents Barry and Luna. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said the pups were born on 23 May 2023. Recently they were given a health check by vets who confirmed five are male and one is female. All of the baby otters…
Marseille Airport warning for holidaymakers
Ryanair flights into Marseilles (2hr 10min) are busy as we recently found out, but a word of warning about the airport there. The flights delayed in both directions but were otherwise fine. If you are travelling by train there is a shuttle bus from the station to the terminal. Fellow travellers found that three busses…
Fringe 2023 – Scottish actor will star in Looking for Giants
A young Scottish actor has landed the starring role in a new play to be presented at te Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Abby McCann will star in Looking for Giants, a funny, perplexing and seductive one-woman show that follows one girl’s quest for self-discovery. Following two sold out preview performances at London’s Camden People’s Theatre, which…
Scots under pressure after narrow Italy defeat
Scotland were edged 3-2 in men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Dublin and the pressure is now on as they face Turkey in their final pool match with a semi-final spot on the line. The Blue Sticks, who beat Switzerland 3-0 in their opening game, went behind through an early goal following an attack down the…
