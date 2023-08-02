Berwick FTS Bandits have signed former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen to replace fellow Dane Thomas Jorgensen who suffered season-ending neck and back injuries riding in the Cab Direct Championship at Edinburgh Monarchs last Friday.

The Borders’ club have also announced that Steve Boxall, initially signed for their National Development League (NDL) side, will replace broken collarbone victim Jacob Hook.

Both new signings, along with fit-again No 1 Rory Schlein (pictured), are named in the Berwick side which travels to Scunthorpe Scorpions on Friday and hosts Poole Pirates at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s scheduled league fixture at Poole Pirates on Wednesday was postponed. The Armadale side host Poole on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm) while Glasgow Tigers visit Redcar Bears (7.30pm).

Elsewhere, Sheffield, who ride in the Sports Insure Championship, have signed triple world champion, Tai Woffinden, the Great Britain captain, as an injury replacement for Jack Holder who has a broken wrist.

And Oxford Cheetahs have confirmed the return of Luke Killen to their Championship team after injury.

