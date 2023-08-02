Hibernian’s UEFA Europa Conference League, second-leg tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes on Thursday (kick-off 19.15) will be on the BBC iPlayer, the club have confirmed.

Lee Johnson’s men will try to overcome a 2-1 defeat from the away leg and this fixture will be available live to international subscribers on Hibs TV except for Andorra, USA, Hong Kong, Macau. Full commentary will be provided by Cliff Pike and Hibs legend Pat Stanton.



The game will be shown exclusively live in the UK & Ireland on the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Of course, Hibs say the best way to take in the game is to be at Easter Road and tickets are available.

