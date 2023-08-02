Joe Newell’s injury time goal in Andorra against Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first-leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifier could fire Hibs in the return at Easter Road on Thursday.

Newell (pictured) and the rest of the squad were disappointed at the 2-1 defeat and UEFA abolished the away goals rule so Hibs need to win by at least two goals to progress to face either Djurgårdens IF Fotboll from Sweden or Swiss combine FC Luzern.

Dylan Vente, Hibs ninth signing of the summer, is not available for selection as a player needs to be registered before the first-leg of the tie.

Defender Will Fish, who has returned on loan from Manchester United, could be included against a side playing their fourth European match of the season.

They beat Vikingur 2-1 at home and followed-up with a 1-1 draw in the Faroe Islands to qualify to face Hibs and the Easter Road club have pin pointed Jean Luc Assoubre as a danger man. He scored the second goal against Hibs.

