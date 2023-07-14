Tynecastle Park will play host to an open training session which will be free for fans to attend.

The Main Stand will be open on Saturday, July 22nd for supporters to watch the first team train on the pitch as they continue their build-up for the campaign.

Live, on-pitch interviews with the coaching staff, will feature as they talk supporters through elements of the session.

Food and drink will be available to buy throughout the session in the stadium’s kiosks with the 1874 Fans’ Bar also open.

Turnstiles will open at 10am with the training session starting at 10.30am. It will last up to 90 minutes.

This free event will be ticketed and fan can get their tickets online at Hearts eTickets by clicking here or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle.

Meanwhile, tickets for Hearts’ friendly against English Championship side Leeds United on Sunday, July 30 are now on general sale.

The Tynecastle encounter will be the Jambos’ final warm up match ahead of the first cinch Premiership game of the season against St Johnstone a week later.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office.

