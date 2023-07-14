Rory Schlein proved that he still knows the fastest way around Wimborne Road, Berwick Bandits’ No 1 producing another one-the-road masterclass in midweek at Poole, collecting 14 points in the 54-36 defeat in the Cab Direct Championship.

And the Borders club will look to the Aussie to spearhead their attack when Plymouth Gladiators visit on Saturday (tapes-up 6.30pm).

The Plymouth match will be followed (at around 8.45pm) by the National Development League clash between Berwick Bullets and Belle Vue Colts but back to the Cab Direct Championship clash.

And Schlein (pictured by Keith Hamblin) will look to his team-mates to offer support in a key match as Berwick look to secure a play-off berth.

Birmingham and Edinburgh also lost in midweek so Berwick can still thrust themselves into the play-off mix with victory over Plymouth.

Scott Courtney, Bandits team manager at Poole, said: “Rory was outstanding, not just on the track but also in the pits, passing on all his experience to the boys and we never gave up the fight even when points were hard to find.

“We don’t do finger pointing here at Berwick. Everyone knows what they have to work on before we take to the track against Plymouth on Saturday. It is a big meeting but, to be fair, they pretty much all are in this year’s Championship.”

