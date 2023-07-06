Let’s Fish! aims to encourage young people, and those possibly not so young, to be hooked on angling and sessions have started at The Kelpies and at the Claypits, Glasgow’s only inner-city nature reserve.

Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, is one of the leaders behind the scheme which is being held in conjunction with Scottish Canals.

Sessions are free and Brindle explained that the programme is designed to get more people out fishing on Scotland’s canals and being in a natural environment.

He added: “We will take anybody of any age from six upwards all the way up to OAP’s who fancy getting back into fishing or perhaps have not tried the sport before, but we adjust the programme to meet the needs of the people who turn up.

“These are taster sessions but is somebody comes along and wishes specific information about aspects of fishing or what tackle to buy the coaches can provide that guidance as well.”

Dunfermline-based Brindle, who is an experienced international angler, said The Kelpies is an iconic venue with good facilities where families can do other things while one or more of the group is learning about fishing.

The Glasgow location is easy to find, said Brindle, who added that there is plenty of parking. The angler added: “The course is free and that is deliberate as families are feeling the pinch due to the current recession.

“This is an opportunity for youngsters to come along and do something different during the holidays. Everything is provided at the venues, bait, tackle and permits are free and we have tried to keep access to angling for young people in Scotland free as far as we can.”

Brindle said there were plenty of offers in fishing tackle shops for those interested to invest in equipment if they enjoy the taster session and he added: “We can advise on what people need so they don’t waste money.”

Sessions are 40 minutes long and he said: “We talk a little bit about fishing tackle, we talk about fish life cycle and understanding the environment and we touch on water safety and a bit about social environment responsibility and looking after the areas where we are.”

All instructors are disclosed and all coaches are licensed and fully regulated and it is hoped to extend the courses to the Union Canal in the Lothians next summer.

You must book a slot so go to the SFCA Facebook page to access the link.

