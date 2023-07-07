Rain did not stop play at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday evening.

The fans got their ponchos out, and 78-year-old Stewart proved he knew one end of a brush from the other helping staff clear water off the stage

And there are still a few tickets left for Friday night’s Castle Concerts gig which Sir Rod has said will be the last of the rock and roll shows. Next time round he will change his setlist to numbers from The Great American Songbook.

And tonight for his second concert the weather forecast promises that Edinburgh will be a little more welcoming to the star and his hardy fans.

On Saturday and Sunday The Who will play on the esplanade with a full orchestra.

6/7/2023. Rod Stewart performs on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle ALL PHOTOS: Ian Jacobs

