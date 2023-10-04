Glasgow Tigers team manager Cami Brown said his men showed great “character” to reach the Championship Grand Final thanks to a 52-38 victory over Oxford Cheetas in the Cab Direct Championship play-off, Group B.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers grabbed the vital aggregate bonus point by 92 points to 88 at Ashfield and Glasgow have now reached their third Grand Final in four years and are scheduled to face defending champions Poole in the first-leg at Ashfield on Friday (7.30pm).

Brown said: “We had a team meeting just before Heat 11. I said to the boys we need four heat advantages. We can do this, we’ve done it all season.

“To be honest, I didn’t see us getting a 5-1s in Heat 12 and 13. Before we knew it, we were in the box seat. Oxford rode really well all night. Towards the end they wobbled a tad because that was the first time we had put pressure on them over the two ties.”

He added: “They played Scott Nicholls early in the rider replacement. It certainly didn’t backfire because they got the 5-1 but it perhaps made them weaker later in the meeting.

“We never gave up. This team never gives in. They have proved they have the character to go all the way.”

Now the Tigers have another clash with the Pirates who beat them in the 2021 Grand Final and last year’s semi-final and Brown added: “This is only half the job. There’s no more emotion now. It’s about getting the final push right. We’ve got a few days before the home leg. Then we need to focus on doing the same job to Poole.

“Winning the league is everything. That’s the ultimate goal. We now need one final push.”

GLASGOW 52: Benjamin Basso 13, Tom Brennan 11+1, Chris Harris 10+2, Lee Complin 9+4, Vadim Tarasenko 8, Ace Pijper 1.

OXFORD 38: Scott Nicholls 13+1, Sam Masters 8+1, Lewis Kerr 6+1, Cameron Heeps 5, Henry Atkins 4, Ashton Boughen 2+1.

PICTUER: Tom Brennan leads Scott Nicholls. Picture by Taylor Lanning.

