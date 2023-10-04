Have your SAY

The public can vote for the artist of their choice on the longlist for the Scottish Album of the Year Awards (SAY) until midnight tonight.

The winner will receive a substantial prize of £20,000 to help them with their musical career. All artists who go through to the Shortlist will receive at least £1,000.

The list is:

Andrew Wasylyk Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls

Becky Sikasa Twelve Wooden Boxes

Bemz Nova’s Dad

Brìghde Chaimbeul Carry Them With Us

Brooke Combe Black Is the New Gold

Brownbear Demons

Cloth Secret Measure

Comfort What’s Bad Enough?

Eyes of Others Eyes of Others

Free Love Inside

Hamish Hawk Angel Numbers

Joesef Permanent Damage

Juliette Lemoine Soaring

Kapil Seshasayee Laal

LVRA Soft Like Steel

Paolo Nutini Last Night in the Bittersweet

Scott William Urquhart & Constant Follower Even Days Dissolve

The Snuts Burn The Empire

Su-a Lee Dialogues

Young Fathers Heavy Heavy

Fans can vote for free, once per person, at www.sayaward.com until midnight Wednesday 4 October.

this year’s judging panel, chaired by esteemed culture journalist Arusa Qureshi, also recently announced as Summerhall’s new Music Programme Manager.

Robert Kilpatrick, Interim CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said, “The SAY Award public vote is the chance for music fans to have their SAY in the determination of the Shortlist. From the 20 outstanding Scottish albums that made this year’s Longlist, the public’s choice will automatically be guaranteed a place in the 10-strong Shortlist along with a minimum prize of £1,000.

“In any year prize money is important for artists, but as Scotland’s music industry faces yet another devastating blow with the recently announced Government cuts to culture funding, The SAY Award prize fund remains vitally important as wider support erodes at an alarming rate. The myriad of financial challenges currently facing the sector is impacting artists at all levels, so now’s the time to get behind your favourite Longlisted record and secure its place in the Shortlist.

“The SAY Award winner will receive a £20,000 prize, and the SMIA is proud of its ongoing key commitment to the value of music in Scotland; made possible through the support of our long-term partners Creative Scotland. Best of luck to each of this year’s nominees – we eagerly anticipate which records will make the Shortlist, and we look forward to the exclusive announcement of this year’s winner as we celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of incredible Scottish music at The SAY Award Ceremony later this month.”

The SAY Awards take place in Stirling on 26 October.

The SAY Award is a Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) production and has distributed over £330,000 in prize money to Scottish artists since its inception in 2012.

