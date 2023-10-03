People in Edinburgh are invited to contribute their views on the creation of a new outdoor city skatepark as plans to transform a derelict bowling green begin to take shape.

A council consultation on making Leith Links a ‘flagship skatepark location’ has been launched ahead of designs being finalised.

The council would like to have feedback on a range of other ideas for the park including installing parkour equipment, a street gym, bike trail, basketball court and a ‘play area aimed at teenagers’.

Meanwhile the Links’ bowling pavilion will become a café with toilets and a community space as part of the project.

The survey is running until 21 October and follows engagement on the scheme last year which found that the ‘vast majority’ of respondents supported proposals to turn part of the disused bowling green into a ‘streetscape style skatepark’ which would also incorporate biodiversity enhancements.

The council said: “Designing the skatepark will require input from a specialist skatepark firm, but we will be working very closely with them and the Skatepark Working Group to help shape the ultimate design.

“The skating area is envisioned to be a flagship skatepark location within the city of Edinburgh.

“Taking inspiration from ‘streetscape’ style skateparks around the world, a key objective of the area will be to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere by integrating planting and seating across the space.

“A range of features, facilities and textures, will be used to encourage creative use of the skating space across a broad range of ages, skill levels and skating types.”

Other upgrades to the park could include a woodland walk, sheltered seating, mixed-age swings, bouldering rocks and an outdoor performance space.

The council said once feedback is collected on which designs should be progressed it will seek to secure the funding needed – and the timescale of the project will be determined on the availability of funding.

The survey can be filled out here.

