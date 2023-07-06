Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies
Noel Gallagher’s fourth solo album will delight both fans of Oasis and those who prefer his solo work. There’s a perfect balance between recent work and the style he perfected when writing his former band’s b-sides which became as important as the hits. Dead To The World with its gentle delivery, strings and Gallic-sounding accordion is further evidence that Gallagher’s gift for writing keeps Noel in a league of his own. Few can match his penchant for knocking out hooky singles such as Pretty Boy and the buoyant Open The Door, See What You Find featuring Johnny Marr on guitar.
There She Blows is another nod to The La’s, the magic of Lee Mavers remains an endless well that Noel draws upon, much like that other key influence; the late Burt Bacharach. In recent sets, he has been performing the Bacharach-flavoured Oasis b-side Going Nowhere which fits perfectly among the new material such as the title track.
Council Skies summons American highways, sunglasses and cocktail parties of another era despite being about the council estate where he grew up in Burnage, Manchester. Easy Now will further satisfy Oasis fans with its melancholic verse that erupts into a euphoric sing-along. There’s also a nod to fellow Mancunians the Bee Gees and their 1972 hit Run To Me.
Think Of A Number delivers a beautiful Bowie-flavoured twist at the end of the album. Noel keeps the vinyl dream alive with a flawless song collection to get lost in.
Noel Gallagher is playing at Glasgow Hydro on 20 December
Free tasters bid to get people hooked on fishing
Let’s Fish! aims to encourage young people, and those possibly not so young, to be hooked on angling and sessions have started at The Kelpies and at the Claypits, Glasgow’s only inner-city nature reserve. Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, is one of the leaders behind the scheme which is being held…
Shankland takes positives from narrow defeat
Hearts lost 1-0 to English Championship side Plymouth Argyle in their first friendly match in Marbella, Spain. But the good news for Jambo supporters, and there were a number watching from the stands, is that Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in action. Freddie Issaka, born in Truro, England, but is a youth international for Wales, scored the…
Ryanair celebrate 15 years at Edinburgh Airport base
Ryanair is celebrating having a base at Edinburgh Airport for 15 years and also flying its 33 millionth passenger to and from the capital. The airline began flying from Edinburgh in 2001 when they were a much smaller airline, but since 2008 Ryanair has had both aircraft and 330 direct members of crew based in…
The Red Arrows over Edinburgh
As part of the Royal event on Wednesday there was a special flypast of The Red Arrows. It was always subject to weather but everything went according to plan and the aircraft flew over Edinburgh Castle down the Royal Mile and over The Palace of Holyroodhouse where The King and Queen, accompanied by the Duke…
Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”
Organisers of a music festival which had to be halted because it did not have the right licence have been asked to apologise for ‘misinformation’ shared on social media. Cockenzie House and Gardens applied for a change to its current Public Entertainment Licence after it was revealed it did not cover its outdoor space where…
Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day
It is International Paramedics Day on Saturday 8 July and The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is sharing stories of some of their staff to say thank you to them. Paramedics are the skilled frontline staff driving and staffing the ambulances serving everyone in Scotland. Paul Bassett, Deputy Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said:…
