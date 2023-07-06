Hearts lost 1-0 to English Championship side Plymouth Argyle in their first friendly match in Marbella, Spain.

But the good news for Jambo supporters, and there were a number watching from the stands, is that Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in action.

Freddie Issaka, born in Truro, England, but is a youth international for Wales, scored the only goal, picking up the ball on the left, cutting inside and firing a right foot shot into the net from the edge of the penalty box after 20 minutes.

Five minutes earlier the same player forced Hearts’ goalkeeper Zander Clark to push away a good effort, but it was not all one-way traffic as Andy Halliday fired just over the bar ten minutes later.

Lawrence Shankland (pictured) also sent a shot over the bar as Hearts pressed forward in search of an equaliser. The same player fired wide after a square ball from Halliday.

Boyce came on in the final quarter of the match and pounced on a cut-back before sending the ball just wide but New Zealand born forward Ben Waine threatened for Argyle with a glancing header which shaved the post just before full-time.

The match was played in hot conditions but Shankland told Hearts TV that a number of positives can be taken including the return to action for Boyce and Baningime.

Getting minutes on the pitch was also important as the players look to build on their fitness level and Shankland added: “It was a good work out, but we could have been better at times.”

Like this: Like Loading...