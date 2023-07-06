Ryanair is celebrating having a base at Edinburgh Airport for 15 years and also flying its 33 millionth passenger to and from the capital.
The airline began flying from Edinburgh in 2001 when they were a much smaller airline, but since 2008 Ryanair has had both aircraft and 330 direct members of crew based in the capital. This the airline says gave it more leverage in terms of “international connectivity” or flying to more places. With 11 aircraft based here representing an investment of £1.1 billion the airline says it supports more than 3,800 local jobs.
From there the airline has grown to serve 33 million passengers from the capital, and say that they are the biggest operator at Edinburgh Airport with 33% of the market share.
Jade Kirwan, Head of Communications for Ryanair said: “For all the passengers who pass through Edinburgh Airport we are responsible for a third of them. This is phenomenal given that Edinburgh is the sixth busiest airport in the UK but we are the only airline which is growing there at the moment. We have grown ten percentage points in the last four years or so. easyJet who are our closest competitor have not grown in that same time period and have remained static. And British Airways have declined by two percentage points in the same period.”
This summer Ryanair will offer 50 flights from Edinburgh on 69 routes which includes six new ones to Belfast, Bournemouth, London, Newquay, Rhodes and Venice. There are more routes and planes are flying to and from the Scottish capital more often.
Asked about what next Ms Kirwan explained this is the busy time, and Ryanair in common with other airlines will quieten down a bit for winter, but the new summer schedules will be announced in the coming weeks and will begin operating from the end of October until the end of March.
As to environmental credentials the airline operates a young fleet with their Gamechanger aircraft which have more seats on board each plane reducing “fuel burn” and noise emissions. Ryanair is also investing in more environmentally friendly technology by buying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and has invested €1.5 million in research being conducted at Trinity College Dublin into SAF and ways of making aviation more sustainable.
Ms Airway said: “We are not saying that we are solving the problems but we are taking strides forward to at least try.”
The news today is of an important milestone in the history of the company and of Edinburgh Airport.
Ms Kirwan said: “We are delighted to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of our Edinburgh base as well as 33 million Ryanair passengers through Edinburgh Airport. Ryanair has operated at Edinburgh Airport since 2001 and our record Summer ’23 schedule of more than 69 routes will not only provide Edinburgh’s customers/visitors with an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for their Summer ’23 getaways, particularly across Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Morocco where we operate exclusively to/from Edinburgh Airport, but will continue to promote important regional development through the support of over 3,800 local jobs, and delivery of even greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.
“To celebrate this significant milestone, we have launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.”
Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“Both Edinburgh Airport and Ryanair have come a long way since that first flight, recording tremendous growth in passengers and routes, so it’s brilliant to be celebrating this anniversary and passenger milestone with each other.
We both look to provide choice where we can, and the expansion of Ryanair at Edinburgh is a real success story and shows the strength of the offer and our relationship. We look forward to working with Ryanair going forward and bringing even more exciting destinations to Scotland’s airport.”
Free tasters bid to get people hooked on fishing
Let’s Fish! aims to encourage young people, and those possibly not so young, to be hooked on angling and sessions have started at The Kelpies and at the Claypits, Glasgow’s only inner-city nature reserve. Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, is one of the leaders behind the scheme which is being held…
Continue Reading Free tasters bid to get people hooked on fishing
All Back To Vinyl – Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies Noel Gallagher’s fourth solo album will delight both fans of Oasis and those who prefer his solo work. There’s a perfect balance between recent work and the style he perfected when writing his former band’s b-sides which became as important as the hits. Dead To The World…
Shankland takes positives from narrow defeat
Hearts lost 1-0 to English Championship side Plymouth Argyle in their first friendly match in Marbella, Spain. But the good news for Jambo supporters, and there were a number watching from the stands, is that Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in action. Freddie Issaka, born in Truro, England, but is a youth international for Wales, scored the…
Continue Reading Shankland takes positives from narrow defeat
The Red Arrows over Edinburgh
As part of the Royal event on Wednesday there was a special flypast of The Red Arrows. It was always subject to weather but everything went according to plan and the aircraft flew over Edinburgh Castle down the Royal Mile and over The Palace of Holyroodhouse where The King and Queen, accompanied by the Duke…
Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”
Organisers of a music festival which had to be halted because it did not have the right licence have been asked to apologise for ‘misinformation’ shared on social media. Cockenzie House and Gardens applied for a change to its current Public Entertainment Licence after it was revealed it did not cover its outdoor space where…
Continue Reading Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”
Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day
It is International Paramedics Day on Saturday 8 July and The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is sharing stories of some of their staff to say thank you to them. Paramedics are the skilled frontline staff driving and staffing the ambulances serving everyone in Scotland. Paul Bassett, Deputy Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said:…
Continue Reading Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day