As part of the Royal event on Wednesday there was a special flypast of The Red Arrows.
It was always subject to weather but everything went according to plan and the aircraft flew over Edinburgh Castle down the Royal Mile and over The Palace of Holyroodhouse where The King and Queen, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay waited to see them.
Photographer Tony Marsh (@snappermarsh) was on Arthur’s Seat poised to get these fabulous shots.
All photos © Tony Marsh Photography
Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”
Organisers of a music festival which had to be halted because it did not have the right licence have been asked to apologise for ‘misinformation’ shared on social media. Cockenzie House and Gardens applied for a change to its current Public Entertainment Licence after it was revealed it did not cover its outdoor space where…
Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day
It is International Paramedics Day on Saturday 8 July and The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is sharing stories of some of their staff to say thank you to them. Paramedics are the skilled frontline staff driving and staffing the ambulances serving everyone in Scotland. Paul Bassett, Deputy Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said:…
Port of Leith Distillery appoints Head of Whisky
Port of Leith Distillery at Ocean Terminal which will open later this summer has appointed Vaibhav Sood as Head of Whisky. Vaibhav has until recently worked at the Lakes Distillery as Operations Manager and is now taking up the challenge of running the £13 million nine-storey distillery. The one million bottles a year distillery will…
Graduation and a proposal all on one day
A Veterinary Nurse who graduated from Edinburgh Napier University had a memorable time as her partner proposed outside the Usher Hall after the ceremony. Shannon Ward collected her degree and then met her family at The Napier Graduate where boyfriend Jamie Carty asked for her hand in marriage. Everyone cheered and Shannon’s mum captured it…
Anti LTN group considering legal action
Edinburgh residents who want to get rid of new traffic restrictions in Corstorphine say they are looking at the possibility of a “legal route” to achieve their aims, as they claimed benefits of the controversial scheme have been “few and far between”. Corstorphine’s Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) is intended to stop drivers taking short cuts…
Call for freeze on rail fares
Liberal Democrat Scotland Spokesperson Christine Jardine has called on The Scottish Government to freeze rail fares for at least the remainder of the year, rather than increasing fares by 4.8%. The Edinburgh West MP said that The Scottish Government announced a fare freeze with a great fanfare but it has only lasted six months (since January…