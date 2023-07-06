As part of the Royal event on Wednesday there was a special flypast of The Red Arrows.

It was always subject to weather but everything went according to plan and the aircraft flew over Edinburgh Castle down the Royal Mile and over The Palace of Holyroodhouse where The King and Queen, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay waited to see them.

Photographer Tony Marsh (@snappermarsh) was on Arthur’s Seat poised to get these fabulous shots.

All photos © Tony Marsh Photography

www.tonymarshphotography.com

Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”

Organisers of a music festival which had to be halted because it did not have the right licence have been asked to apologise for ‘misinformation’ shared on social media. Cockenzie House and Gardens applied for a change to its current Public Entertainment Licence after it was revealed it did not cover its outdoor space where…

Continue Reading Cockenzie festival organisers have to apologise for “misinformation”

Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day

It is International Paramedics Day on Saturday 8 July and The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is sharing stories of some of their staff to say thank you to them. Paramedics are the skilled frontline staff driving and staffing the ambulances serving everyone in Scotland. Paul Bassett, Deputy Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said:…

Continue Reading Scottish Ambulance Service celebrating International Paramedics Day

Call for freeze on rail fares

Liberal Democrat Scotland Spokesperson Christine Jardine has called on The Scottish Government to freeze rail fares for at least the remainder of the year, rather than increasing fares by 4.8%.  The Edinburgh West MP said that The Scottish Government announced a fare freeze with a great fanfare but it has only lasted six months (since January…

Continue Reading Call for freeze on rail fares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.