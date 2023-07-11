If you are looking for ways to keep children amused this summer, then have a look at the free summer football being offered by Edinburgh Leisure.

These sessions are suitable for young people aged 11+ years, and will run on the main pitch at Meadowbank Sports Centre from 1.30pm – 3.00pm every Tuesday and Thursday of the summer holidays. Children and young people can come along, stay active and socialise while enjoying the outdoors. There is no need to book a session before turning up and having some fun.

Edinburgh Leisure is the charity which helps the people of Edinburgh enjoy a healthier, happier, and more active life. In the heart of communities, they are the largest provider of sport and leisure facilities in the city.

As a charitable trust they provide activities for everyone as they move through their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...