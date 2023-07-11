The MS Victoria which has been home to displaced Ukrainians for the last year will leave Leith on Tuesday evening.
The ship was chartered by The Scottish Government to provide accommodation on a temporary basis for those fleeing Ukraine through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.
The City of Edinburgh Council along with other agencies provided assistance on board the ship to help with applications for housing and where necessary benefits. The Ukrainian Consul also visited the ship regularly to welcome those on board.
This is an interview with one of the guests who is now moving on to more permanent accommodation.
The ship is due to set sail around 7pm.
Free football to keep the children entertained this summer
If you are looking for ways to keep children amused this summer, then have a look at the free summer football being offered by Edinburgh Leisure. These sessions are suitable for young people aged 11+ years, and will run on the main pitch at Meadowbank Sports Centre from 1.30pm – 3.00pm every Tuesday and Thursday…
Scottish Design Exchange target bumper pay out
The Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) which has an outlet on the Royal Mile in the Tron, will make a multi million pound payout to its independent artists and producers in the coming year. Providing a high street retail space to its artists and designers SDX says it expects to double its sales in the next…
Travelling fans allocation cut by Hearts
Only 650 away fans will be able to watch their favourites when they visit Tynecastle next season as Hearts bosses have decided to cut the allocation. There is one exception. Hibs will be granted the entire Roseburn Stand when they visit Gorgie. The area has a capacity of almost 3,400 and the Easter Road club…
Women’s games watched by record crowds
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) has announced a record breaking 2022/23 season for spectator numbers. It’s the first time in the history of the Scottish women’s game that the figure of 100,000 has been surpassed in a single season and a total of 106,781 fans went to an SWPL, SWPL 2, or Sky Sports…
Stenhouse Fishery shutting its doors
Stenhouse Fishery bosses have confirmed that the popular water near Burntisland will close at the end of this month due to rising costs. A short announcement was posted on social media on Monday and it said: “We have decided to call it a day.” The announcement added: “We would like to thank all of our…
Hutchison Vale summer camp – awards winners
Hutchison Vale Community Sports Football Club have held their first summer football camp of the year. Danny Kenmure took top honours as “Camper of the Week”. Runner-up was Jamie Fowler who was also a skills badge winner along with Max Feng and Kodi Duke all photographed below. You can still book places for the upcoming camps…
