The MS Victoria which has been home to displaced Ukrainians for the last year will leave Leith on Tuesday evening.

The ship was chartered by The Scottish Government to provide accommodation on a temporary basis for those fleeing Ukraine through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.

The City of Edinburgh Council along with other agencies provided assistance on board the ship to help with applications for housing and where necessary benefits. The Ukrainian Consul also visited the ship regularly to welcome those on board.

This is an interview with one of the guests who is now moving on to more permanent accommodation.

The ship is due to set sail around 7pm.

MS Victoria docked in Leith PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...