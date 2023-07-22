The weather might not have been playing ball at the launch of the Assembly Food Festival in Assembly George Square Gardens on Friday night, but it certainly didn’t put a dampener on the event.
This is the lull before the storm (which might be quite literally if weather forecasts are to be believed) before the main Fringe starts.
Hosted by Assembly, the festival runs until Sunday, 30 July and is open daily from 12 noon. There’s lots to tempt the taste buds and foodies.
New for 2023, is the Artisan Producers Market, where Scotland’s most interesting specialist food and drink producers are selling their wares. With a revolving lineup of vendors, you can sample the very best in food and drink from Scotland’s rich larder. Vendors include Babyfaced Baker, BoTree Seasons (incredible peppercorns and salt), Cannoli Get Better, Panther M*lk, the world’s first oat milk-based vegan cream liqueur, and Rhyze Mushrooms.
And if you’re there later in the week, do check out Kirstie Campbell of Sea Buckthorn, who will be there from 28-30 July. Sea Buckthorn is an incredible berry with many health benefits. Or as my partners in crime, the Social Bitches would do, is combine its wonderful taste with either champagne or gin.
There is a full programme of events starting daily at 12.30pm which includes free workshops for children. And there are live cooking demonstrations from Scotland’s top chefs including Sarah Rankin, a finalist on MasterChef in 2022 (she got down to the last four), and another local rising star, the 2023 MasterChef contestant Vijaya Kunaparaju and Ka Pao’s Sandy Browning. You can book to join ticketed masterclasses from Edinburgh Fermentarium, and there are free discussions with leading figures including the award-winning author, forager, and wild food expert Mo Wilde.
An array of 25 of Scotland’s best street food traders will tempt your taste buds. My favourites include Jarvis Pickle Pies (love the chicken, leek and tarragon pie), We Sell Dumplings, Moskito Spanish Bites, Chick + Pea, The Peruvian and to finish Alanda’s Gelato. For a total sugar overload, accompanied with some Wholly Waffles, Dutch waffles oozing with caramel.
Find out more at www.edfoodfest.com
