Later on today (Friday 22 July) the Edinburgh Food Festival 2022 opens at Assembly George Square Gardens for ten incredible days of chef demos, expert panels, cookery classes and workshops, and some of the best street food and market stalls in Scottish food and drink.

Edinburgh gourmands will be spoilt this summer with an irresistible partnership with the Scotland Food and Drink Ambassador programme. Edinburgh Food Festival will welcome Regional Food Tourism Ambassadors from across Scotland for a series of panel discussions, with an appearance from ‘The Kilted Chef’, aka Craig Wilson, owner of the award-winning Eat on the Green restaurant in Udny Green, Aberdeenshire, and more.

2022 Edinburgh Food Festival Launch, George Sq. Gdns. Edinburgh, 21st July 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

These panel events will sit alongside a line-up of chef demonstrations and workshops taking place in the Tree House Kitchen at Edinburgh Food Festival this year, including; Tomas Gormley and Sam Yorke, co-owners of Heron in Leith, who will demonstrate their farm to table approach to fine dining; and Williams & Johnson Coffee Co. revealing the secret to the perfect brew.

For younger epicures, Edinburgh based social enterprise, Edinburgh Food Social, return to the Edinburgh Food Festival after two years, bringing their brilliant and engaging children’s cookery classes to the Tree House Kitchen. After their popular sushi making workshop in 2019, they return with another hands-on programme, designed to teach children where their food came from and enjoying preparing and eating their own meals.

Admission to these events are free, but places are limited so booking ahead is highly recommended in order to avoid missing out.

2022 Edinburgh Food Festival Launch, George Sq. Gdns. Edinburgh, 21st July 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

In the Palais du Variété spiegeltent, Moët and Hennesey present some of the world’s most luxurious brands with The Wonder of Wine & Whisky – A Journey for the Senses. With four different pairings, leading audiences through the wonderful world of wine and whisky; tickets available via assemblyfestival.com.

And the Garden will be a smorgasbord of smells and flavours, with a daily line-up of street food to serve festival goers. Festival favourites Jarvis Pickle Pies (Berwickshire), Chick + Pea (Edinburgh), and Alandas Gelato and Fish & Chips (East Lothian) return once more; along with Mana Poké, Moskito Spanish Bites and their Bacchus Bar, serving up the finest Sangria for those long summer nights.

In addition to these Festival regulars, there will be Italian sweet delights from Maria’s Kakes; loaded nachos from global spice curators The Fat Flamingo; the tempting flavours of Peru from The Peruvian; and the indulgent dishes from Scottish Street Food Award Champion 2022 Junk.

2022 Edinburgh Food Festival Launch, George Sq. Gdns. Edinburgh, 21st July 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

The Festival food market returns with some of Scotland’s best locally sourced and produced food and ingredients. Turn up the heat with the all-organic hot sauces from Chorrito Sauce Co., made using UK grown chillis; and grab your ethically sourced beans from Pure Roasters Coffee. Stay hydrated with delicious raw natural juices from East Lothian’s Seabuckthorn Scotland; gluten free beer from Edinburgh’s own Bellfield Brewery; and blended Scotch whisky from Frasier of Scotland, a uniquely Scottish drink of premium Scotch whisky with wild strawberries.

The Edinburgh Food Festival will open 12:00PM daily at Assembly George Square Gardens, Friday 22 to Sunday 31 July. To see the line-up of street food and market stalls appearing, and to view the full programme of events visit edfoodfest.com.

