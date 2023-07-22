Jonas Emmerdahl returns to Fife Flyers for the 2023/24 season.

The signing of Emmerdahl will mark his fourth season at the Club. His leadership on and off the ice earned him the title of Captain last season. In 151 appearances with the team, Jonas has scored 42 points.

Commenting on his return, Emmerdahl said: “I’m looking forward to a new era with the Flyers and I’m excited to see what Tom Coolen can bring to this organisation with his experience and knowledge.” “The new roster is looking great so far. I can’t wait to see you all at the auld barn in September! We tasted a Challenge Cup-final last season and now we are ready to make some more history.

Head Coach, Tom Coolen added “It is great to have D-man Jonas Emmerdahl returning to the Club. He brings a competitive attitude and skill set. He has demonstrated that he is a solid performer and he has logged a lot of minutes over the last three seasons.”

