Jonas Emmerdahl returns to Fife Flyers for the 2023/24 season.
The signing of Emmerdahl will mark his fourth season at the Club. His leadership on and off the ice earned him the title of Captain last season. In 151 appearances with the team, Jonas has scored 42 points.
Commenting on his return, Emmerdahl said: “I’m looking forward to a new era with the Flyers and I’m excited to see what Tom Coolen can bring to this organisation with his experience and knowledge.” “The new roster is looking great so far. I can’t wait to see you all at the auld barn in September! We tasted a Challenge Cup-final last season and now we are ready to make some more history.
Head Coach, Tom Coolen added “It is great to have D-man Jonas Emmerdahl returning to the Club. He brings a competitive attitude and skill set. He has demonstrated that he is a solid performer and he has logged a lot of minutes over the last three seasons.”
REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Le Petit Beefbar has opened its first residence in Scotland in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, with a separate entrance from the main hotel, this is a restaurant that you will want to save for a special occasion. It is most definitely laid-back, yet luxurious, dining in…
Scottish Women’s Football – season begins next month
The Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) Championship and League One will begin on 20 August for the second season as nationwide leagues below the Scottish Women’s Premier League. The dates for the top tiers have been released, with ten teams in the Championship and 11 teams in League One after the withdrawal of Grampian Ladies. On…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – JezO presents Car Crash Magic
Comic magician JezO aims for a Royal Variety Performance with his debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. JezO (Jez Bond), a member of The prestigious Magic Circle, is set to premiere his family-friendly Car-Crash Magic Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Running from August 2nd to 27th at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, JezO’s show…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Tandava
Simon Thacker and Piah Dance Company present Tandava as part of the Made in Scotland showcase in a World Premiere. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe includes shows from around the world which make the pilgrimage to the world’s biggest arts festival. One of these is Tandava, at the Space Niddry Street from 18-26 August (not 21).…
Women’s hockey – France 3, Scotland 2
Dundonian Charlotte Watson collected her 100th cap (86 for Scotland and 14 for Great Britain) as the Tartan Hearts completed a three-match series against France in a very hot Marseille. The Tartan Hearts lost 3-2 after their best performancer of three games, the first a friendly in which they lost 4-2, and the second a…
Edinburgh’s favourite free to enter food festival returns
The weather might not have been playing ball at the launch of the Assembly Food Festival in Assembly George Square Gardens on Friday night, but it certainly didn’t put a dampener on the event. This is the lull before the storm (which might be quite literally if weather forecasts are to be believed) before the…
