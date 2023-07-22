An unlikely star takes the stage in witty new comedy at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
As summer heats up, so does the anticipation for the Fringe. The new play Ringer is a humorous dive into the complex world of overworked actors and is the debut work of writer Hughie Shepherd-Cross and actor Fabian Bevan.
Ringer offers an unexpected twist, presenting the humorous predicament of a TV addict who is unexpectedly thrust into the limelight as a lead actor after a stunt mishap. The play serves as an insightful commentary on the intricate lives of actors and their stunt doubles, especially in an era marked by increasingly strenuous working conditions and numerous high profile on-set accidents.
Fabian Bevan delivers a standout performance in this primarily one-man show, masterfully playing both a lead actor and an ordinary TV lover. His character, after causing a stunt accident, finds himself amidst the unexpected glamour and trials of Hollywood.
Ringer showcases Bevan’s brilliant ability to navigate a dual-role technique reminiscent of Twelfth Night. His character’s journey, brimming with wit and hearty laughter, traverses the many tribulations of a male actor’s life – from enduring Hollywood-style scandals to the existential quest for life’s purpose.
Ringer marks Shepherd-Cross’s fifth appearance on the Fringe, where he has a reputation for creating crowd-pleasing shows. His previous Fringe show, Out to Lunch, is currently being produced as an Audible Audiobook slated for release later this year, and his jokes have been aired on BBC Radio 4 Extra.
Rising star Fabian Bevan, a graduate of the prestigious Fontainebleau School of Acting, is set to take center stage in Ringer. This play is expected to provide Bevan with a significant platform to showcase his exceptional stage skills and to help catapult his rise to stardom.
Shepherd-Cross is passionate about bringing Ringer to the Fringe audience. He said, “With Ringer, I aim to deliver a play to the Edinburgh audience that’s as humorous as a comedy show. After a challenging period for performing arts, this playful sitcom-style piece will be rich with innovation.”
As the discourse surrounding the challenges actors and behind-the-scenes crews face in their workplace grows louder, Ringer steps in to encapsulate the perks and pitfalls of an actor’s life through the lens of an ordinary man. Will the TV-watcher thrive under the spotlight or crumble under the pressure of the public’s cancel culture? Only time will tell as the curtain lifts this summer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Ringer
1:15PM, 2-27 August (not 14th)
(60 minutes)
Underbelly Bristo Square
0131 510 0395
https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/ringer
