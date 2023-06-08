Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street is beginning the summer in style with an exclusive series of free rooftop events called Sunset Sessions.
The music based event will take place on the hotel’s rooftop terrace with its panoramic views of the Old Town and Edinburgh Castle. The entertainment will be performed by Scottish musical talent, including Beth Karp and Kohla creating the right ambience as the sun sets over the city.
From Friday 9 June the events will take place every Friday and Saturday evening from 7.45pm to 9.45pm all summer long bringing Edinburgh’s music community together and providing a platform for up-and-coming artists.
The Sunset Sessions will offer guests a special experience with unbeatable views, local artist performances and refreshing drinks. Blankets will be on hand in case guests need to cosy up while enjoying the entertainment. After sunset guests can enjoy more live entertainment, drinks and delicious food at Eve and Commons Club which will both be open till late.
The Sunset Session events are a nod to Virgin’s musical roots with founder, Sir Richard Branson, who set up the independent record label, Virgin Records, in 1972.
David Moth, Virgin Hotels Vice President of Operations and Interim General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh said: “We are thrilled to launch the highly anticipated Sunset Sessions at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, as it promises to be an extraordinary experience for our guests.
“Our rooftop offers the absolute best vantage point to witness the sun as it sets over Edinburgh’s beautiful skyline and we’ve secured some of the very best up and coming musical talent from around Scotland to perform. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us throughout the summer to enjoy unbeatable views, drinks and live entertainment”.
For more information, including the full line-up of performers, and to book free tickets click here.
Sunset Sessions is just one of a range of events at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh taking place all year round.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – That’s Enter-TRAIN-ment!
Lumo, the electric train operator, hosted a first for Newcastle on Wednesday nigh with its own Culture Train Live with live performances on an exclusive round trip from Edinburgh to Newcastle. The ‘Culture Train Live’ provided a night to remember, with local North East acts including Drag Queen Mutha Tucka and Comedian Gavin Edwards included…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – That’s Enter-TRAIN-ment!
A little bit of Edinburgh Magic at the Waldorf
From Harry Houdini to J K Rowling – Edinburgh’s own international star Kevin Quantum – is inviting audiences to see if they can explain the tricks which baffled some of the world’s sharpest and most magical minds in his new show in partnership with The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian. Much of the…
Continue Reading A little bit of Edinburgh Magic at the Waldorf
Stars of Stella sparkle and shine at Dominion premiere
Multi award-winning new Scottish feature film Stella, which is now available nationwide for free via STV Player, was premiered at The Dominion Cinema earlier this week and will soon be shown at selected cinemas and events around the country. Writer and director Jessica Fox was joined by stars of the movie including Edinburgh’s Oli Fyne…
Continue Reading Stars of Stella sparkle and shine at Dominion premiere
Open Door wins award from National Lottery
National Lottery has awarded £29,000 to The Open Door Edinburgh, a charity based in Morningside. The funding is from the National Lottery The People’s Projects and the public were involved in voting over the last 10 days to bring the funding to Edinburgh. This is part of a £4 million pot paid out in the…
Five things you need to know today
Festival Fringe 2023 The Fringe launches its programme today. Of course it is not the Fringe Society which performs the more than 3,000 shows, but brave performers, actors, musicians and comedians. If you can then make sure that if you are here in August you buy a couple of tickets. Read more here. [L-R] Cris…
Fringe Programme 2023 has been published
The official 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme has just been published. The programme contains the range of work performed at the Fringe, spanning the genres of theatre, dance, circus, physical theatre, comedy, music, musicals, opera, cabaret, variety, children’s shows, spoken word, exhibitions and events. The theme for this year’s programme cover and the wider Fringe…