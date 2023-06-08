Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street is beginning the summer in style with an exclusive series of free rooftop events called Sunset Sessions.

The music based event will take place on the hotel’s rooftop terrace with its panoramic views of the Old Town and Edinburgh Castle. The entertainment will be performed by Scottish musical talent, including Beth Karp and Kohla creating the right ambience as the sun sets over the city.

From Friday 9 June the events will take place every Friday and Saturday evening from 7.45pm to 9.45pm all summer long bringing Edinburgh’s music community together and providing a platform for up-and-coming artists.

The Sunset Sessions will offer guests a special experience with unbeatable views, local artist performances and refreshing drinks. Blankets will be on hand in case guests need to cosy up while enjoying the entertainment. After sunset guests can enjoy more live entertainment, drinks and delicious food at Eve and Commons Club which will both be open till late.

The Sunset Session events are a nod to Virgin’s musical roots with founder, Sir Richard Branson, who set up the independent record label, Virgin Records, in 1972.

David Moth, Virgin Hotels Vice President of Operations and Interim General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh said: “We are thrilled to launch the highly anticipated Sunset Sessions at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, as it promises to be an extraordinary experience for our guests.

“Our rooftop offers the absolute best vantage point to witness the sun as it sets over Edinburgh’s beautiful skyline and we’ve secured some of the very best up and coming musical talent from around Scotland to perform. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us throughout the summer to enjoy unbeatable views, drinks and live entertainment”.

For more information, including the full line-up of performers, and to book free tickets click here.

Sunset Sessions is just one of a range of events at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh taking place all year round.

