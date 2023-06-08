National Lottery has awarded £29,000 to The Open Door Edinburgh, a charity based in Morningside.

The funding is from the National Lottery The People’s Projects and the public were involved in voting over the last 10 days to bring the funding to Edinburgh. This is part of a £4 million pot paid out in the UK today.

The charity will use the funding in a twelve month long music project for those with dementia and other support needs. The Forget me Notes Project uses music to build community and combat isolation and they will team up with The Open Door.

Simon Warr, Operational Manger at The Open Door Edinburgh said: “Thanks to The People’s Project voters – including so many from our local community in Morningside – this grant means that we can make a real difference to our local community by helping us to use the power of music to improve the lives of older people in our community. Music – with its powerful positive impact on memory and mood – can help older people turn challenging situations into positive ones. Thank you all for making this possible!

“The Open Door recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of serving the elderly and isolated in our community with love, care and laughter. The National Lottery grant will really help us to continue this legacy into the future.”

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects highlights the incredible work of inspiring community groups across the UK. We are proud to have given local people throughout the country a say in where over £4 million of vital National Lottery funding will go. We congratulate this year’s winners and look forward to seeing them make a life-changing difference in their communities.”

The Open Door is currently on the lookout for new volunteers to assist with the Music For Health & Wellbeing project. From engaging and participating in a range of activities with its Daycare members; to serving customers in Peggy’s Café, its community café – The Open Door’s volunteers are invaluable. You can email The Open Door at hello@theopendoor.org.uk or call on 0131 447 9757 for more information on their volunteering opportunities.

