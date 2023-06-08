Festival Fringe 2023

The Fringe launches its programme today. Of course it is not the Fringe Society which performs the more than 3,000 shows, but brave performers, actors, musicians and comedians. If you can then make sure that if you are here in August you buy a couple of tickets.

Read more here.

[L-R] Cris Peploe, Claudia Cawthorne and Martha Haskins launch the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 Programme. Photograph by Peter Dibdin

Trams are the big news of the week

The trams have begun the public services between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport – and all the stops in between. From Picardy Place to Newhaven is a very comfortable less than 20 minutes.

Read more here about plans for the next part of the line.

Opening of the line between Picardy Place and Newhaven on 7 June 2023 PHOTO Ross Nixon

Liz McAreavey, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to see the launch of the extended tram service, which should really open up the local economy in Leith. Leith is already well known for its creative industries, new film studio and fantastic bars and restaurants. This new connectivity will be a great boost for the area and will bring renewed confidence as Edinburgh’s economy continues to grow.

“We can now look forward to an improved and green public transport link as the city moves towards its net zero ambitions.

“In addition, the Forth Green Freeport will be transformative for the Port of Leith and surrounding areas. This all comes together to provide a positive and greener future for this vibrant part of the city”

Film in the City

Film in the City is sponsored by Essential Edinburgh and is back this month from 23 to 25 June in St Andrew Square Garden. There is a full programme of films for the whole family.

Take a blanket and wear layers – and take food and drink… And have a great time at the outdoor film event.

Read more here.

Community council meeting

The next Colinton Community Council meeting will be held in Colinton Bowling Club at 7:30 pm on Tuesday 13 June

The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any intervening business meetings will normally be available on the night or beforehand online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes

The meeting will be followed by Colinton Community Council’s 2023 AGM

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the June issue is just out now..

Or click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...