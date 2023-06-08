Festival Fringe 2023
The Fringe launches its programme today. Of course it is not the Fringe Society which performs the more than 3,000 shows, but brave performers, actors, musicians and comedians. If you can then make sure that if you are here in August you buy a couple of tickets.
Trams are the big news of the week
The trams have begun the public services between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport – and all the stops in between. From Picardy Place to Newhaven is a very comfortable less than 20 minutes.
Read more here about plans for the next part of the line.
Liz McAreavey, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to see the launch of the extended tram service, which should really open up the local economy in Leith. Leith is already well known for its creative industries, new film studio and fantastic bars and restaurants. This new connectivity will be a great boost for the area and will bring renewed confidence as Edinburgh’s economy continues to grow.
“We can now look forward to an improved and green public transport link as the city moves towards its net zero ambitions.
“In addition, the Forth Green Freeport will be transformative for the Port of Leith and surrounding areas. This all comes together to provide a positive and greener future for this vibrant part of the city”
Film in the City
Film in the City is sponsored by Essential Edinburgh and is back this month from 23 to 25 June in St Andrew Square Garden. There is a full programme of films for the whole family.
Take a blanket and wear layers – and take food and drink… And have a great time at the outdoor film event.
Community council meeting
The next Colinton Community Council meeting will be held in Colinton Bowling Club at 7:30 pm on Tuesday 13 June
The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any intervening business meetings will normally be available on the night or beforehand online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes
The meeting will be followed by Colinton Community Council’s 2023 AGM
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Sunset Sessions at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh begin on Friday
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street is beginning the summer in style with an exclusive series of free rooftop events called Sunset Sessions. The music based event will take place on the hotel’s rooftop terrace with its panoramic views of the Old Town and Edinburgh Castle. The entertainment will be performed by Scottish musical talent,…
Continue Reading Sunset Sessions at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh begin on Friday
Fringe Programme 2023 has been published
The official 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme has just been published. The programme contains the range of work performed at the Fringe, spanning the genres of theatre, dance, circus, physical theatre, comedy, music, musicals, opera, cabaret, variety, children’s shows, spoken word, exhibitions and events. The theme for this year’s programme cover and the wider Fringe…
Edinburgh Trams ready to roll with new line
With the launch of passenger services to Newhaven today the Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to introduce its award-winning brand of service excellence to tens of thousands of new customers. There are eight new stops, and the expanded tramway now provides a link between the city centre and some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated areas,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Trams ready to roll with new line
Mark Lazarowicz – calls for a tram network
Mark Lazarowicz lives in Broughton, Edinburgh. He is the former MP for Edinburgh North & Leith, and also a former Executive Member for Transport on The City of Edinburgh Council. Mr Lazarowicz travelled on the tram on Wednesday when the first tram carrying paying passengers went from Picardy Place to Newhaven and back. Mark writes:…
Edinburgh Trams now run from the airport to Newhaven – what next?
The new part of the tramline from Picardy Place to Newhaven is now well and truly open. Samba drumming bands, a piper, and a ballet choreographed specially for the occasion were all included in the opening ceremony. Piper Louise Marshall piped the tram into position at Picardy Place where everyone on the inaugural journey got…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Trams now run from the airport to Newhaven – what next?
Hearts confirm coaching trio to lead the club forward
Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest are the men charged with guiding Hearts next season. The confirmation came in a statement from the Tynecastle club and it detailed that the trio have signed contracts until the summer of 2025, with the option for a further year. The statement added: “Work will begin immediately ahead…
Continue Reading Hearts confirm coaching trio to lead the club forward