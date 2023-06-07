The new part of the tramline from Picardy Place to Newhaven is now well and truly open.

Samba drumming bands, a piper, and a ballet choreographed specially for the occasion were all included in the opening ceremony.

Piper Louise Marshall piped the tram into position at Picardy Place where everyone on the inaugural journey got on board.

Council Leader Cammy Day cut the ribbon at the front of the first tram to use the line carrying paying passengers from Picardy Place to Newhaven. At the same time a tram left Newhaven at exactly noon, signalling the start of the service on the new part of the line.

The first tram was absolutely full with standing room only. CEO of Edinburgh Trams shouted Fares Please!” as the tram moved off down Leith Walk to cheers from the passengers. Just a short 19 minutes later the tram pulled into Newhaven Tram Stop where Pulse of the Place was playing a welcome.

True critics will say that the tram route is not yet complete, and that the latest part opened up is not an extension but part of the original route promised. And they are correct. There is permission in place for the tram to run past Granton and close the loop at Haymarket.

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Cammy Day was emphatic in the need to expand the line even further. He explained that the council already has permissions to complete Line 1B to Granton and Roseburn and that the council can afford to build it based on the revenue from the tram fares as well as some financial support form Transport Scotland. He said: “We’re keen that the government will work with us. And once we find out who the new transport minister is we will make that connection with them and have a discussion on how they can work with us to build the next extension to what is a hugely successful tram.”

Not content with the line to Newhaven now is time to plough on with the next part of the line…. pic.twitter.com/96gsc8lWUV — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 7, 2023

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “The opening of the route will mark another momentous day for the city, and the entire Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to bring its acclaimed brand of service excellence to tens of thousands of new customers in the communities it serves.

“We’re also looking forward to delivering a real boost for local businesses, providing a convenient transport link between the city centre and some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated neighbourhoods, as well as key locations such as Ocean Terminal and Port of Leith.

“With trams from every seven minutes between 6am and midnight, seven days a week, our expanded tram timetable will help firms large and small to attract new business while helping their employees get to and from work.”

Details of timetables and fares are on the Edinburgh Trams website.

Managing Director Edinburgh Trams Lea Harrison. Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The High Constables welcomed the tram to Leith

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Cammy Day, Transport Convener Scott Arthur Louise Marshall piper and Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian. Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

CEO of Transport for Edinburgh George Lowder OBE, Louise Marshall piper and Lea Harrison Managing Director of Edinburgh Trams. Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

