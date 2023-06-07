The new part of the tramline from Picardy Place to Newhaven is now well and truly open.
Samba drumming bands, a piper, and a ballet choreographed specially for the occasion were all included in the opening ceremony.
Piper Louise Marshall piped the tram into position at Picardy Place where everyone on the inaugural journey got on board.
Council Leader Cammy Day cut the ribbon at the front of the first tram to use the line carrying paying passengers from Picardy Place to Newhaven. At the same time a tram left Newhaven at exactly noon, signalling the start of the service on the new part of the line.
The first tram was absolutely full with standing room only. CEO of Edinburgh Trams shouted Fares Please!” as the tram moved off down Leith Walk to cheers from the passengers. Just a short 19 minutes later the tram pulled into Newhaven Tram Stop where Pulse of the Place was playing a welcome.
True critics will say that the tram route is not yet complete, and that the latest part opened up is not an extension but part of the original route promised. And they are correct. There is permission in place for the tram to run past Granton and close the loop at Haymarket.
Council Leader Cammy Day was emphatic in the need to expand the line even further. He explained that the council already has permissions to complete Line 1B to Granton and Roseburn and that the council can afford to build it based on the revenue from the tram fares as well as some financial support form Transport Scotland. He said: “We’re keen that the government will work with us. And once we find out who the new transport minister is we will make that connection with them and have a discussion on how they can work with us to build the next extension to what is a hugely successful tram.”
Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “The opening of the route will mark another momentous day for the city, and the entire Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to bring its acclaimed brand of service excellence to tens of thousands of new customers in the communities it serves.
“We’re also looking forward to delivering a real boost for local businesses, providing a convenient transport link between the city centre and some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated neighbourhoods, as well as key locations such as Ocean Terminal and Port of Leith.
“With trams from every seven minutes between 6am and midnight, seven days a week, our expanded tram timetable will help firms large and small to attract new business while helping their employees get to and from work.”
Details of timetables and fares are on the Edinburgh Trams website.
Hearts confirm coaching trio to lead the club forward
Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest are the men charged with guiding Hearts next season. The confirmation came in a statement from the Tynecastle club and it detailed that the trio have signed contacts until the summer of 2025, with the option for a further year. The statement added: “Work will begin immediately ahead…
Continue Reading Hearts confirm coaching trio to lead the club forward
Greens say the UK government has “ripped up” devolution settlement
The Scottish Greens say that the UK Government has effectively ripped up Scotland’s devolution settlement and caused untold future damage to the environment with its “outrageous attack on democracy”. The UK Government has replied to The Scottish Government saying that the Deposit Return Scheme which Scotland wanted to put in place as a first in…
Continue Reading Greens say the UK government has “ripped up” devolution settlement
SNP want partnership with company delivering winter festivals
Ahead of the meeting of the Culture and Communities committee on Thursday the SNP group on the council have lodged an amendment to the proposal to offer one contract for both winter festivals. The group say that their plans will maximise public benefit of Edinburgh’s Winter Festivals, by setting up a company in partnership with…
Continue Reading SNP want partnership with company delivering winter festivals
Government press pause on DRS
Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) will be delayed until at least October 2025 The Circular Economy Minister, Lorna Slater announced in parliament on Wednesday afternoon. The Minister said this is a consequence of the UK Government’s refusal to agree a full exclusion from the Internal Market Act. Last week the UK Government imposed a number…
Leith Walk student flats to be approved
A bid to build a new Edinburgh student accommodation block near Leith walk is set to get the go ahead. Plans to demolish former garages on Arthur Street will go before councillors on Wednesday and have been recommended for approval. Planners said the proposed five-storey building was “well-designed” with sustainable building materials and proposals would help…
Film in the City will be back this month
The St Andrew Square Garden will host free outdoor films this June with Elvis, Rocket Man, Dirty Dancing and Top Gun – Maverick all included in the programme. The three day spectacular will have something for the children and young at heart with Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz, to cult titles Mean Girls and Local Hero, alongside family favourites Encanto,…