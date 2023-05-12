This article is based on the report below which is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city next week.
All the new roadworks are shown in blue.
On Lanark Road West there will be repairs to a noisy manhole cover at Somerville Road, on Sunday 14 May with traffic lights on Lanark Road West from 8.30am, finish time TBC (likely to be late afternoon).
There will be no access to Granton Road from Ferry Road from Monday 15 May for five days. This is to accommodate Openreach cabling work. The exit from Granton Road remains open.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
More secure bike parking is on the way
The council has received £806,600 from the Sustrans Places for Everyone Fund and Cycling Scotland’s Cycle Storage Fund and will now roll out 200 new Cyclehoop hangars in the next year. This is Phase 2 of the project, although there are still 1586 people on the waiting list for Phase 1. The new hangars will…
Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action
This article is written by Sarah Boyack Labour MSP for Lothian. She writes: “I have been deeply concerned to hear from constituents about the dire state of dental services in Musselburgh, where more than 3 in 4 dental practices are no longer accepting NHS patients. so I carried out research which has highlighted a growing…
Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action
The High Kings are ascending to The Queen’s Hall
The High Kings are playing The Queen’s Hall on 17 June with some brand new music. The band have racked up two platinum albums, and more than a million listeners on Spotify. Now they are coming to Edinburgh celebrating 15 years together with 15 brand new tracks, and this is one of only eight UK…
The High Kings are ascending to The Queen's Hall
The Stand concedes – Joanna Cherry’s show will go ahead
The management of The Stand Comedy Club have backed down from their earlier decision and will allow the show In Conversation with Joanna Cherry, KC, MP, to go ahead at the New Town Theatre this August. The club had previously said that due to key personnel not wishing to staff the event they could not…
The Stand concedes – Joanna Cherry's show will go ahead
Rental scheme for sports goods launched by Decathlon
Fancy trialing an electric bike, or perhaps a mountain bike or a kayak because you don’t have the cash to buy one? Well, Edinburgh-based Decathlon have launched a rental scheme to allow you do do just that. The company claim they want to move people through the joy of sport so they are now promoting rentals on what…
Rental scheme for sports goods launched by Decathlon
Hat trick of awards for Ignite Restaurant
An Indian and Bengali restaurant, Ignite, has attracted its third award in just six months. LUXlife magazine has named Ignite ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant 2023 – Edinburgh’ in its 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards. The restaurant was also recognised as ‘highly commended’ in the Asian Restaurant Awards, in the category of Asian Restaurant of…