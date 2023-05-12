This article is based on the report below which is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city next week.

All the new roadworks are shown in blue.

On Lanark Road West there will be repairs to a noisy manhole cover at Somerville Road, on Sunday 14 May with traffic lights on Lanark Road West from 8.30am, finish time TBC (likely to be late afternoon).

There will be no access to Granton Road from Ferry Road from Monday 15 May for five days. This is to accommodate Openreach cabling work. The exit from Granton Road remains open.

