This article is written by Sarah Boyack Labour MSP for Lothian. She writes:

“I have been deeply concerned to hear from constituents about the dire state of dental services in Musselburgh, where more than 3 in 4 dental practices are no longer accepting NHS patients. so I carried out research which has highlighted a growing crisis which demands immediate action by the SNP/Green Scottish Government.

“According to the findings, even the practices that are still accepting new patients have waiting lists that stretch over six months on average.

“This means that individuals in Musselburgh are not only being denied access to essential dental care, but they are also forced to endure long periods of unnecessary suffering and discomfort.

“This is a routine let-down for patients in Musselburgh.

“The lack of NHS dental provision has created a two-tiered system that disproportionately affects those who rely on public healthcare services. It is fundamentally unfair that those who can afford private dental care can access treatment promptly, while those who depend on the NHS are left to suffer and wait indefinitely.

“The SNP must bear the responsibility for this crisis. Their mismanagement of the NHS has led to the current state of affairs, where dental practices are overwhelmed and unable to cater to the needs of Musselburgh residents.

“This situation is not unique to Musselburgh alone; it is indicative of a wider problem within Scotland’s healthcare system that demands urgent attention.

“A local dentist got in touch to highlight that the morale of NHS dentists is at an all time low.

“To address this crisis, the Scottish Government must take immediate action. It is not enough to simply acknowledge the problem; concrete steps must be taken to rectify it.

“Instead of tackling the issue and investing in our NHS dentistry, Humza Yousaf’s Government is in denial about the scale of the problem.

“The people of Musselburgh deserve better.”

Sarah Boyack, Labour. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

