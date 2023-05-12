The High Kings are playing The Queen’s Hall on 17 June with some brand new music.

The band have racked up two platinum albums, and more than a million listeners on Spotify. Now they are coming to Edinburgh celebrating 15 years together with 15 brand new tracks, and this is one of only eight UK dates on their tour.

The High Kings said: “It’s been an amazing journey so far, and to be celebrating such a milestone with a huge Irish tour is amazing. We can’t wait to bring our brand-new stage show, and our new music to our Irish fans – and we have a few surprises too.”

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien. The High Kings formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specialising in traditional Irish music.

Book tickets here.

