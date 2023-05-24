Berwick Bullets have re-signed Ben Rathbone to cover for injury victim Archie Freeman. The 26-year-old from Middlesbrough has initially signed a 28-day contract and will take his place in the side when the Bullets return to the track against Oxford Chargers on June 3.

Rathbone (pictured by Nia Martin) made 26 appearances for the club having been one of the Bullets’ founder members in 2021. He has also ridden for Belle Vue Colts.

Freeman, who was signed during the close season, suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the first ride of his debut at Belle Vue and since then the Bullets have operated rider-replacement for the teenager during their National Development League fixtures.

Kevin Little, Bullets’ team manager, said: “The last couple of meetings have shown that rider-replacement becomes almost impossible if you suffer further misfortune such as the loss of guest Jason Garrod at Kent or Josh Embleton last weekend. Ben has plenty of experience at this level, especially around Shielfield Park where four of our remaining five fixtures are.

“He was disappointed to miss out on a team place in the first place and determined to grab the opportunity.” Rathbone finished the 2022 season with an average 4.07.

Embleton missed Sunday’s trip to Workington after a heat two crash at Shielfield on Saturday left him suffering shoulder, back and rib pain.

He reports feeling “pretty banged up and hobbling around” but was able to return to work on Monday and has made physio appointments to ensure he is fit for next Saturday.

